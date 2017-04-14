Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Made a Guide for Your Next Fast Food Order

Gwyneth Paltrow is many things—a lifestyle guru, an Oscar-winning actress and a mother of two—but above all, she's a human like you and me (mostly).

What we're trying to say is, Gwyneth gets it. Despite our best intentions and well-laid diet plans, fast food happens. Whether you're on a road trip, stranded in an airport terminal, or just in a plain old rush, at one point or another we all find ourselves standing in the glow of the golden arches. But it's OK! Paltrow and her friends at Goop are here to help. From Starbucks to Chipotle, they've boiled down the menus of 12 popular fast food chains and come up with a guide to the healthiest possible orders at each.

The Goop Fast Food Guide is broken down into three user-friendly categories: "Your Best Bet," "Tricky But Doable," and "Just Order the Fries." In the "Your Best Bet" category, Wendy's Power Mediterranean Chicken Salad gets rave reviews, although they recommend skipping the sauce that comes with it in favor of the balsamic vinaigrette packet. Subway also gets good marks, if you skip the bread and treat it like a salad bar.

While here at goop, we do our best to keep things clean and healthy —we’re going to eat fast food. https://t.co/futPC1tDNx — goop (@goop) April 13, 2017

Taco Bell, Dominos, and McDonald's all fall into the "Tricky but Doable" category. At McDonald's, the editors suggest ordering a lettuce-wrapped grilled chicken burger, topped with the pico guacamole dressing and no cheese. They also recommend substituting fries (gasp!) with apple slices.

Finally, in the "Just Order the Fries" section of the guide, we find Dunkin Donuts, Arby's, DQ, and KFC. Here, as you can imagine, things get tricky. At Arby's you'll want to order the farmhouse salad (with roasted turkey instead of crispy chicken) and balsamic vinaigrette. It's not exactly healthy, but it's your best bet. As for DQ? Just stick to the fudge bars–they're only 50 calories.

RELATED: Why You Should Stock Up on Fur Oil, Plus More Gems from Goop's 2nd Annual Sex Issue

For more Gwyneth-approved fast-food options, you can find the entire fast food guide on goop.com now.