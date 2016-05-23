The Unexpected Ingredient You Need in Your Latte

The classic latte stands as a necessary morning staple for many people. It propels us past the early mental grog and through to our most productive selves. But if you’re not crazy for caffeine, there has to be another way to get your morning kick, right? Enter turmeric. The same spice responsible for giving many a curry dish a zingy taste and a yellow-orange tint is also the ingredient missing from your morning beverage of choice.

It also has incredible health benefits, thanks to a compound called curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory. “The spice may help fend off Alzheimer’s disease by preventing the formation of certain plaques in the brain and it may also help fight breast, colon, and skin cancer,” says Karen Ansel, MS, RDN, and co-author of Healthy in a Hurry: Easy, Good-for-You Recipes for Every Meal of the Day ($21, amazon.com).

And, if that weren't enough, it’s delicious too! Ansel recommends blending the spice into smoothies, sprinkling it on eggs or into rice, or whipping up a turmeric latte. This quick and easy recipe comes from the wholesome, plant-based minds behind by CHLOE. and incorporates the other super spice, ginger, doubling up on the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Golden Milk

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 cups almond milk or coconut milk

1 tsp dried turmeric

1/2 tsp dried ginger

Raw agave, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Ground cinnamon, garnish

Directions

1. In a small saucepan, heat two cups of almond milk or coconut milk.

2. Mix in a teaspoon of dried turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon dried ginger, and your choice of freshly ground pepper and/or raw agave to taste.

3. Heat over medium heat until it comes to a slow simmer, turn off the heat, cover and let sit for 10 minutes.

4. Pour Golden Milk into a mug, froth if desired and serve with a dusting of ground cinnamon on top.