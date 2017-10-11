6 Gluten-Free Stuffing Mixes for Your Thanksgiving Spread

There are certain staples that are quintessentially Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and stuffing are all must-haves in the grand spread that we unbutton our pants to indulge in every year. For the gluten-free diners among us, though, stuffing—with its bread base—is just something to pass over on the table.
But Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving without the herby, starchy goodness of stuffing, and we won't let wheat get in the way of our carb-loaded dreams. So, we've rounded up a few of the best gluten-free stuffing mixes on the market to make your feast dietary-restriction friendly. Keep scrolling for our favorite grain-free quick mixes to stuff your bird and your plate with this holiday.
VIDEO: 14 of Kourtney Kardashian's Favorite Healthy Ingredients
-
1. Williams-Sonoma Gluten-Free Stuffing
Made with bread sourced from a bakery that's been in the gluten-free baking game for more than 15 years, this stuffing from Williams-Sonoma comes heavily seasoned with herbes de Provence for an aromatic and delicious side dish.
Available at Williams-Sonoma | $19
-
2. Aleia's Gluten Free Savory Stuffing Mix
-
3. Ian's Homestyle Stuffing
-
4. TRADER JOE'S GLUTEN-FREE STUFFING MIX
Of course Trader Joe's has gluten-free stuffing! With this GF version of the popular side available, TJ's is your one-stop shop for all things Thanksgiving, because seriously, what don't they carry?
-
5. METROPOLITAN GOURMET GLUTEN-FREE PLAIN STUFFING MIX
This brand is a master of all things gluten-free, also selling breadcrumbs, pizza crust, and croutons. Their stuffing comes in two flavors—plain or savory herb—so you can dress it up however you like.
Available at Metropolitan Gourmet | $6
-
6. THREE BAKERS HERB SEASONED WHOLE GRAIN CUBED STUFFING
This version was created by a family-owned bakery that started selling gluten-free bread when one of them was diagnosed with celiac disease. Plus, it has amazing reviews on Amazon—4.9 out of 5 stars, to be exact!
Available at Amazon.com