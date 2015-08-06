7 Fried Chicken Spots That Are Worth the Splurge

If there's one buzzed-about item in the foodie community worthy of the hype, it's David Chang's new chicken sandwich at Fuku, his standing-only outpost down the street from the original Momofuku Noodle Bar in N.Y.C.'s East Village. Equal parts juicy, spicy, and crunchy, and served with pickles and the chain's special Ssäm Sauce ($8; store.momofuku.com), you won't be bothered that the chicken portion is far larger than the bun itself. We also recommend sampling the off-the-menu daikon sandwich, which comes topped with a sizable scoop of pickled daikon radish. Wash it down with something off Fuku's drink list, like a canned michelada.