5 French Dessert Recipes Perfect for Bastille Day

Chic berets. The modern bikini. French kissing. None of these glorious things would exist without France. Yet perhaps the contribution we are most thankful for is French cuisine—specifically, their elegant pastries. Flaky croissants, creamy crème brûlée, buttery madeleines, delicate macarons...ahh, je vous aime tous. In order to properly thank the stylish European country for its innovations, we've collected a few mouthwatering desserts for you to make, just in time for Bastille Day this July 14. Check them out below.
1. Pistachio, Hazelnut, and Raspberry Friands
These gorgeous friands (sort of like a cake-muffin hybrid) are studded with fresh raspberries and chopped nuts for the perfect amount of crunch. Serve them with an afternoon tea, or nosh on one for breakfast. Get the recipe here.
2. Strawberry-Amaretto Éclairs
“These éclairs were inspired by the honey-almond nougat candy of Provence,” writes Mon Cher Éclair author Charity Ferreira. “They have a light, airy texture and a delicate strawberry-almond flavor that’s perfect for summer.” Get the recipe here.
3. Strawberry and Almond Tart
This stunning seasonal treat comes from food blogger and author Béatrice Peltre’s cookbook, My French Family Table: Recipes for a Life Filled with Food, Love, and Joie de Vivre. “This is my go-to tart when I am looking for a quick strawberry dessert,” writes Peltre. Get the recipe here.
4. Pear, Ginger, and Thyme Tarte Tatin
For the uninitiated, a tatin is an upside-down pastry in which the fruity filling is caramelized before it's baked. This variation on the classic French recipe, courtesy of Australian chef Guy Turland, swaps sliced apples for seasonal pears, zingy ginger, and aromatic thyme. Get the recipe here.
5. Clafoutis with Fresh Cherries
For one of the easiest desserts ever, try whipping up the clafoutis with fresh cherries from Plated: Weeknight Dinners, Weekend Feasts, and Everything in Between by Elana Karp and Suzanne Dumaine. "Clafoutis is a cross between a giant fluffy pancake and a French crêpe, filled with fresh cherries," write Karp and Dumaine. "Not too sweet, it can be served any time of day. Feel free to swap in different fruits when cherries aren’t in season—the batter is too good to be relegated to only one season." Get the recipe here.