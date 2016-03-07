For as long as we can remember, N.Y.C.’s Penn Station has been the bane of any commuter's existence -- but especially the existence of anyone who’s been hungry while waiting for their train. Up until recently, one's only options included a processed baked good, super questionable sushi, and a squashed cellophane-encased sandwich that, when held at the right angle, looks like it’s screaming, “GET ME OUT OF HERE!”

Fine, that may be a bit dramatic, but the point is this: When we caught wind of a new curated culinary space opening on the corner of 33rd Street and 7th Avenue, we were ecstatic.

The Pennsy, which opened its doors in early 2016, features eats from a handful of notable vendors and chefs, including meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda, New American cuisine expert Marc Forgione, and Italian master Mario Batali. “New York City remains a culinary leader constantly striving to introduce the most exciting concepts and menu creations,” says Mary Giuliani, owner of Mary Giuliani Catering & Events and the concept creator curating The Pennsy. "It was important for us to gather culinary talents that had an intimate connection with New York and a desire to share exciting new food concepts with the people that give New York its heart. Our hope is that you’ll enjoy the experience so much, you’ll be glad you missed your train."

RELATED: This Irresistible Kale Salad Recipe Will Make You Want Winter to Stick Around

Take a look below at a few of The Pennsy’s delicious offerings. We didn’t think it was possible, but we’re actually looking forward to our next visit to Penn Station.

The Pennsy is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.