For as long as we can remember, N.Y.C.’s Penn Station has been the bane of any commuter's existence -- but especially the existence of anyone who’s been hungry while waiting for their train. Up until recently, one's only options included a processed baked good, super questionable sushi, and a squashed cellophane-encased sandwich that, when held at the right angle, looks like it’s screaming, “GET ME OUT OF HERE!”
Fine, that may be a bit dramatic, but the point is this: When we caught wind of a new curated culinary space opening on the corner of 33rd Street and 7th Avenue, we were ecstatic.
The Pennsy, which opened its doors in early 2016, features eats from a handful of notable vendors and chefs, including meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda, New American cuisine expert Marc Forgione, and Italian master Mario Batali. “New York City remains a culinary leader constantly striving to introduce the most exciting concepts and menu creations,” says Mary Giuliani, owner of Mary Giuliani Catering & Events and the concept creator curating The Pennsy. "It was important for us to gather culinary talents that had an intimate connection with New York and a desire to share exciting new food concepts with the people that give New York its heart. Our hope is that you’ll enjoy the experience so much, you’ll be glad you missed your train."
RELATED: This Irresistible Kale Salad Recipe Will Make You Want Winter to Stick Around
Take a look below at a few of The Pennsy’s delicious offerings. We didn’t think it was possible, but we’re actually looking forward to our next visit to Penn Station.
The Pennsy is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
-
1. Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors
Pat LaFrieda’s first Manhattan location offers made-to-order signature sandwiches that include his original filet mignon sandwich, meatball sub, and grilled chicken breast with broccoli rabe, mozzarella, and calabrian chili aioli on an olive baguette.
-
2. Lobster Press
Chef Marc Forgione is offering Pennsy patrons an epic, fast-casual version of the popular Chili Lobster dish available at his Tribeca flagship. The Lobster Press is a panini-pressed fresh lobster sandwich served hot and paired with a side of Chili Lobster dipping sauce. Forgione’s shop also sells a lobster salad, coconut lobster bisque, and fresh pressed juice.
-
3. Mario by Mary
Chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Mario Batali teamed up with celeb caterer and author Mary Giuliani to create this new Italian fast-casual concept. Standouts include the fontina and black truffle honey grilled cheese and a grilled eggplant sandwich with fresh whipped ricotta and scamorza. The shop also features four homemade soups made daily with seasonal, fresh ingredients.
-
4. The Cinnamon Snail
The Cinnamon Snail, one of the country’s top-rated food trucks, has chosen a more permanent outpost, much to the delight of Penn Station regulars. The vegan eatery is serving up flavorful and filling options like Thai BBQ tempeh with all the fixings, an ancho chili seitan burger with maple bourbon BBQ sauce on a grilled pretzel bun, and lemongrass five-spice seitan with curried cashews and wasabi mayo on a grilled baguette.
-
5. The Little Beet Table
Popular veggie-centric eatery The Little Beet Table, helmed by Top Chef Masters star chef Franklin Becker, is now offering its health-conscious, gluten-free fare to the commuter crowd. Menu items include a wholesome bowl of beets, quinoa, arugula, goat cheese and chicken with sherry shallot dressing, as well as salmon tartare with avocado, pickled Asian slaw, and chipotle aioli with brown rice wrapped in nori.
-
6. The Pennsy Bar
Nothing brings on a case of the stress sweats quite like the Penn Station Scramble (you know, the moment when your train track is announced and everyone bolts down the stairs like a reenactment of The Lion King stampede). The Pennsy Bar will help take the edge off with tasty treats like a lavender negroni or a cilantro margarita.