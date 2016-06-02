7 Things You Need to Eat at Governors' Ball 2016

New York City is home to serious foodies, so it's not surprising that the culinary lineup at Governors' Ball is almost as impressive as the roster of performing acts. ICYMI, the sixth iteration of the three-day music fest at Randall's Island Park along the scenic East River will boast a whopping 55 vendors—handpicked by the cult food blog The Infatuation—that'll surely satisfy any and all of your cravings. Whether you're looking for a quick bite between sets or are hell-bent on carb-loading before each evening's headliner, here are seven mouthwatering things we're looking forward to eating, and you should be too—bikini season be damned.
-
1. UMA TEMAKERIA
Meet the new Ramen Burger. The so-called Sushi Burrito is the brainchild of Uma Temakeria, a takeout spot that specializes in Japanese temaki (aka hand rolls) in custom combinations, although the original iteration (pictured above) with fresh salmon, tuna, spicy tobanjan mayo, fresh julienned carrots, cucumbers, and seasoned rice, still reigns supreme.
-
2. TACOMBI
Get a taste of authentic Mexican culture with Tacombi, the N.Y.C. taco joint that serves food out of a converted VW bus (it's not as weird as it sounds, trust us). We're fans of the barbacoa and crispy fish in particular, but the homemade horchata is also tops.
-
3. LUKE'S LOBSTER
Nothing says "summer" like fresh lobster, and Luke's delivers the taste of the season with their warm (and perfectly compact) Maine-style rolls chock full of buttery seafood coated in spicy mayo.
-
4. SNOWDAYS
If you're in the mood for something sweet yet refreshing, try one of Snowdays' shaved ice creations drizzled with jelly and condensed milk. And make sure not to skimp on the plethora of toppings (Pocky sticks, waffle cones, and Fruity Pebbles are all fair game).
-
5. Café Habana
This busy luncheonette is heralded for its Mexican-style grilled corn slathered in mayo, cotija cheese, lime, and chili powder. We recommend squeezing a lime over it for even more flavor.
-
6. BY CHLOE
Whether or not you're vegan, you'll enjoy chef and Cupcake Wars champ Chloe Coscarelli's creative take on the veggie burger, made of lentils, walnuts, and tempeh, and topped with her specially made beet ketchup. And you won't feel super guilty about it after, either.
-
7. MELT SHOP
Sometimes, after a long day of dancing, you just need some comfort food. With its deliciously hearty grilled cheese sandwiches loaded with fried chicken, maple-glazed bacon, and grilled mushrooms, Melt Shop is just the answer.