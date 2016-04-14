9 Mouthwatering Things We're Excited to Eat at Coachella 2016

Sure, the music is great, but in recent years, the culinary offerings at Coachella have been just as intriguing. This time around, the three-day Indio, Calif., fest will boast 38 food vendors and three full-service restaurants, which is hopefully enough to satiate you between every act you see over the course of the weekend. Here's what we're pumped to eat (and upload #foodporn pics of to Instagram) in the desert this year.
-
1. AFTERS ICE CREAM
Two words, three syllables: Milky Bun. The dessert, which consists of a warm dougnut topped with your choice of ice creams and assorted topping, has attracted lines down the block at the chic California ice cream parlor Afters.
-
2. CASSELL'S HAMBURGERS
For the uninitiated, Cassell's Hamburgers, located in L.A.'s legendary Hotel Normadie, is somewhat of a West Coast institution. Nosh on a piece of history with their staple menu item: a 2/3 lb cheeseburger made with house-ground beef and aged yellow cheddar cheese on a pillowy bun.
-
3. FRITZI DOG
If you think hot dogs are bad for you, you have yet to try Fritzi Dog chef Neal Fraser's artisanal, small batch dogs made from veg-fed, antibiotic-free meat. This vegetarian option consists of a whole carrot cooked sous-vide in 26 spices and topped with roasted Brussels sprouts.
-
4. GUERRILLA TACOS
What started as a two-person street cart in L.A. has transformed into the full-fledged food truck and catering company Guerrilla Tacos, which serves up tacos (duh) made with seasonal ingredients. On the docket this month? These sweet potato and fish tacos. Spring has sprung.
-
5. MALLOW MALLOW
If being on a field after dark conjures up memories of camping, you can thank Mallow Mallow for serving up a healthy dose of nostalgia in the form of handcrafted s'mores with unique flavor combinations, like peppermint and bourbon bacon.
-
6. HANJIP
Few things hit the spot after a long day quite like a hearty bowl of bibimbap, the signature Korean dish made of rice, seasoned meat, vegetables, and egg. Don't believe us? Just watch this, or visit Hanjip while in L.A.
-
7. Sweetfin Poké
Poké is having a culinary moment in L.A., and Sweetfin is taking the traditional Hawaiian raw tuna dish to the next level by using local produce and sustainable ingredients. Their bowls are customizable, but we're salivating over this Sriracha tuna one with ponzu sauce, hijiki, and avocado.
-
8. THE CHURCH KEY
Angelenos flock to the eclectic New American restaurant The Church Key in West Hollywood for two things: delicious craft cocktails and this crispy buttermilk fried chicken. And, let's be real, which is more appealing after hours of dancing with reckless abandon? Yeah, we thought so too.
-
9. BACKYARD BOWLS
California-based fast-casual eatery Backyard Bowls has one philosophy: everything tastes better in a round dish. Treat yourself to an item off their health-conscious menu, which includes acai bowls, hot porridges, and smoothies, with little regret, and enjoy a welcome respite from the junk food you'll likely be consuming the rest of the weekend.