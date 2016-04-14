9 Mouthwatering Things We're Excited to Eat at Coachella 2016

Sure, the music is great, but in recent years, the culinary offerings at Coachella have been just as intriguing. This time around, the three-day Indio, Calif., fest will boast 38 food vendors and three full-service restaurants, which is hopefully enough to satiate you between every act you see over the course of the weekend. Here's what we're pumped to eat (and upload #foodporn pics of to Instagram) in the desert this year.