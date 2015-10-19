Dear parents of young children: Remember when you used to eat ethnic food? With all its spices and flavors? Well, set aside that mac and cheese because these recipes were made to be a beginner's guide to ethnic food for kids—not too spicy, not too complicated, and every bite perfectly delicious.
Charity Curley Mathews is the founder of Foodlets.com, a site about raising kids who eat—and love—all the fresh and healthy foods, without losing your mind.
1. Grilled Chicken Peanut Stir-Fry
Most kids are familiar with chicken and peanuts, so introducing a few new flavors like ginger and soy sauce becomes that much easier with this dish from Foodlets.
2. Thai Chicken Satay
Want your kids to try something new? Serve it on a stick. This chicken satay from Color Me Meg is perfect on its own, with dipping sauce, or over a plate of rice.
3. Sausage & Mushroom Crepes
Want to know the secret weapon for making flavorful food fast? Sausage. Mixed with cream and soft mushrooms, this Foodlets dish is versatile enough to be served alone, in crepes or over noodles.
4. Crock Pot Beef Bourguignon
This slow cooker beef bourguignon, from the blog The View from Great Island, is a simple (and low-stakes) way to bring a classic dish to any busy home.
5. Enchilada Casserole
This cheesy, gooey enchilada casserole from Foodlets is vegetarian, but chicken or beef are easy to add. Best of all, it's a make-ahead recipe, perfect for busy week nights.
6. Ravioli with Peas and Pancetta
We at Foodlets belive that not every Italian meal has to mean spaghetti and red sauce. This stovetop ravioli comes together in minutes, and if you don't have access to pancetta, bacon works too.
7. Jambalaya Pasta
Kevin and Amanda's version of jambalaya includes the kid-friendliest food of all: pasta. All that cajun flavor, this time just oozing around noodles kids love.
8. Cannnoli Dip
This gorgeous idea from Cooking Classy makes a beloved Italian dessert downright kid-friendly by serving cannoli filling in dip form, along with graham crackers for scooping.
9. One Pot Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
A mild version of an Indian favorite, cooked slowly and easily in a Crock-Pot. Serve over rice and take a tip from Foodlets by only ladleing this rich and thick stew over half the fluffy rice, allowing kids the choice to eat either one first or mix it all together.