21 Essential Pie-Making Tools You'll Use Now and Forever

In what looks like a serendipitous turn of events, Pi Day has fallen on one of the biggest snow days to hit the Northeast all winter.
If you find yourself cozied up at home today, get yourself into a hygge mood with your favorite playlist, throw on a stylish apron, and bake up your favorite pie. Want to ensure a smooth pie-making experience? Be sure to arm yourself with the best tools first. From decidedly simple (but no less helpful) instruments, to more high-tech, optional gadgets, all are tested and designed to help you make easy work out of creating that perfectly flaky crust and the Instagram-worthy lattice top that may or may not accompany it.
VIDEO: Here's When It's Worth to Buy Organic
When it comes to working in the kitchen, proper preparation is half the battle! Below, some of our favorite pie-making tools, many of which will perform double-duty in the kitchen long after your homemade pie has been devoured.
-
1. Clear Mixing BowlsA nested set of durable, chip- and odor-resistant glass bowls saves space and offers up a variety of sizes for all of your cooking and baking needs.
Available at Sur La Table | $40
-
2. Measuring SpoonsAnd in copper! So in right now.
Available at Crate&Barrel | $15
-
3. Measuring CupsGive your stainless set an upgrade with a beautiful ceramic set you can proudly display.
Available at Anthropologie | $32
-
-
5. Food Processor
But we won't judge you AT ALL if you want to speed up the crust-making process with a couple of quick pulses. Hey, Ina does it!
Available at Amazon | $130
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12. Pastry CutterYou think those pretty lattice crusts make themselves? Use this handy double pastry cutter for both smooth-sided and lattice strips (and maybe ravioli, too!).
Available at Sur La Table | $10
-
13. Lattice Pie Crust CutterWe won't tell if you don't tell.
Available at Williams Sonoma | $20
-
14. Ceramic Pie WeightsDon't be a victim of crust shrinkage. These reusable ceramic weights keep your pastry shape in place and are washable.
Available at Sur La Table | $12
-
-
-
-
18. Cake/Pie Server
The gold edge adds a stylish, subtle accent to this stainless steel server.
Available at Anthropologie | $12
-
-
-
21. Sweeter Off the Vine: Fruit Desserts for Every Season