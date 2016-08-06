This Popsicle Recipe Is the Tastiest Green Juice Alternative We've Ever Tried

With summer in full swing, we at InStyle are consistently upping our popsicle game to cool down. This week, we're skewing healthy thanks to EatPops's veggie-packed recipe, made with cucumbers, water, agave nectar, and basil, aka the most deliciously refreshing alternative to green juice out there.

"The cucumber and herbs are super-hydrating," says founder Sophie Milrom. "Most recipes call for lots of sugar, but that's the last thing you want when you're in a bikini. Cucumber juice is very detoxifying, slimming, and, most importantly, delicious!" Grab your popsicle maker and read on for the full breakdown.

Refresh Pops

Yields 10-12 pops

Ingredients

3 cucumbers

1/2 cup filtered water

1 cup agave nectar

1/3 cup lightly packed basil leaves

Directions

1. Use a juicer to juice the cucumbers.

2. Blend cucumber juice with water, agave, and basil until smooth.

3. Pour into ice pop molds and freeze for at least 5 hours—these keep for up to six months.