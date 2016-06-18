Reese Witherspoon Invented a New Holiday—and We've Got 7 Ways to Celebrate

It seems like every day there's a new national holiday. Yesterday, it was National Apple Strudel Day. Tomorrow, it's National Martini Day. And while it's mostly trade associations who decide which food to honor, given the rapidity of the Internet, it's really anyone's game. So when Reese Witherspoon decided to throw her hat in the ring and spontaneously declare today, June 18, National Brunch Day, via Instagram, we were 100 percent on board. Plus, it's perfectly timed to the release of her lifestyle line Draper James's brand-new brunch collection of Southern-inspired dishware, emblazoned with cheeky sayings lke "Sweet as Sugar" and "Kiss My Grits." But of course, she knew that.
In honor of the momentous occasion, we rounded up seven of our favorite recipes guaranteed to satisfy everyone in your household. Bon appétit, y'all.
-
1. LEMON-BLUEBERRY WAFFLES
Treat yourself to a serving (or two) of these fluffy waffles topped with fresh honeyed whipped cream. After all, National Brunch Day comes but once a year. Click here for the recipe.
-
2. GOAT CHEESE AND ARUGULA FRITTATA
This sophisticated, no-frills recipe comes courtesy of Sarabeth Levine, the jam-maker, pastry chef, and restaurateur behind N.Y.C.'s beloved Sarabeth's Kitchen. "Always aim for a dish that's easy to serve," she says. "Cold scrambled eggs are never acceptable, but a frittata can be warm or room temperature and still be delish." Get the recipe here.
-
3. Avocado and Smoked Salmon Tartinettes
Jody Williams, the inventive mind behind N.Y.C.’s Francophile Buvette restaurant (and its Parisian counterpart), loves this simple recipe because it dresses up so well. “For a special occasion, add a spoonful of caviar or salmon roe on top, and open a bottle of Champagne,” says Williams. Get the recipe here.
-
4. SCRAMBLED EGG SANDWICH
There are few things more satisfying in the morning than a gigantic breakfast sandwich. This one, dreamed up by L.A. chef Alvin Cailan, who helms the buzzy food truck Eggslut, is perfection on a roll. His three-fold secret: a pillowy brioche bun, eggs scrambled "low and slow," and a spicy sauce spiked with Sriracha. Get the recipe here.
-
5. Shakshuka
For the uninitiated, this egg dish with sautéed vegetables and tomatoes (pronounced shahk-shoo-kah) is a staple brunch item in many Middle Eastern countries. And not only does it look impressive when served—it's extremely easy to make. Click here for the recipe.
-
6. PANCAKES WITH ORANGE-VANILLA WHIPPED CREAM
The weekends were made for indulging in guilty pleasures, like sleeping in past 10 a.m., sharing a few rounds of cocktails with friends, and of course, consuming stacks of pancakes. Click here for a surprisingly healthy recipe.
-
7. Scrambled Egg Breakfast Muffins
These individually-sized egg "muffins" made with spinach and tomatoes are almost too cute to eat. Almost. Get the recipe here.