Find Out Why These Stars Are Playing with Their Food

Celebrity Instagram selfies are nothing new, but lately we've noticed an unexpected addition to these portraits, like when Entourage star Adrian Grenier sported a fuzzy pair of apricot bifocals:
Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly played catch with a pineapple:
And rapper and actor Common dedicated a short video to "fresh beets":
So what's with all of the sudden love for fruits and veggies? Celebs are rallying around the #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign recently launched by Naked Juice Company and Wholesome Wave, an organization striving to make healthy food more affordable and accessible. The initiative is meant to replenish food deserts with fresh fruits and vegetables, so for every selfie taken with celery, strawberries, spinach, etc. (the possibilities are endless) and tagged #DrinkGoodDoGood, Naked will donate 10 pounds of produce to an area in need.
Make like Minka and get snappin'!