The Best Places to Get Doughnuts in N.Y.C.

Donuts: a true national treasure. It's hard to find someone who doesn't enjoy a really good donut, whether it be an old classic like a Boston Cream or an Apple Cider donut, or maybe a fancy new flavor like Hibiscus or Espresso. Whatever you prefer to order in your baker's dozen, it's hard to deny that the classic treat always satisfies your sweet tooth in the best way possible.
It's National Donut Day and we are definitely celebrating! New York City is a true haven for donut-lovers, featuring old bakeries that have been around for years, and new donut shops specializing in hip, cool flavor mixtures. Almost every neighborhood in the city has a popular donut place, and there seem to be new shops popping up every day.
Here are a few of the most popular donut shops in N.Y.C. Enjoy!
Doughnuttery
Doughnuttery is a small outpost in Chelsea Market that creates unique bite-sized donuts in a variety of uniquely-flavored sugars. The bakers use both local and exotic flavors to create their tiny versions of our favorite treat and the small size will have you feeling slightly less guilty about having two (or three or four)!
Dough
Dough was founded in 2010 by Chef Fany Gerson with the mission of creating an iconic version of the classic treat. At their locations in both Brooklyn and Manhattan, Dough employees handcraft small batches of donuts throughout the day to make sure they are always fresh. Some of their popular flavors include their Hibiscus donut, Passionfruit donut, and Horchata donut.
Carpe Donut NYC
Carpe Donut NYC is unlike the other donut shops on this list, as it is actually a food truck! You can keep track of exactly where they are each day by following them on Twitter and then lining up for their delicious pastries. One of their best-sellers is their classic Apple Cider donut, but their new menu item known as the FroDo is creeping up in popularity—it's a donut ice cream sandwich hand-packed with organic vanilla Blue Marble ice cream.
Doughnut Plant
Doughnut Plant is a New York-based bakery with multiple locations that sells their delicious concoctions at restaurants and cafes all over the city. They have amazing yeast, cake, and filled donuts with unique flavors like Matcha Green Tea and Peanut Butter and Banana Cream.
Dun-Well Doughnuts
Dun-Well Dougnuts is an all-vegan donut shop in both Brooklyn and Manhattan serving artisinal coffee and over 200 varieties of donuts that are handcrafted daily with organic ingredients. It doesn't get much better than that.
Mike's Donuts
Mike's Donuts is a family-owned, long-running bakery in Brooklyn with authentic donuts in 35 different flavors. If you're looking for a fresh classic but want to avoid the major chain restaurants, Mike's Donuts is perfect for you.
The Doughnut Project
The Doughnut Project is a cool donut shop in Manhattan that makes small batch, hand crafted yeast doughnuts with extremely unique flavors. You've probably never had a donut like theirs before! They have a 'cocktail series' where you can get a donut inspired by your favorite drink or you can try their Bone Marrow Chocolate Pastry Cream. You can can a donut inspired by the famous Everything Bagel, or a donut with a piece of bacon on it. This shop perfectly mixes savory and sweet flavors to create their melt-in-your-mouth concoctions.
Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop
Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop is one of the oldest, most classic places to get a delicious baker's dozen for a very affordable price in New York. Located in a once-predominantly Polish neighborhood in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Peter Pan is almost a 24-hour operation, closing at 8pm and opening again at 4:30 in the morning! The bakery is known for it's large variety of donuts, employees in matching outfits, and large windos and counters filled to the brim with different flavors. It's nearly impossible to choose just one donut here!
Underwest Donuts
Underwest Donuts is definitely a hidden gem, operating out of the Westside Highway Car Wash. It's a no-frills take-out place with a huge following, as it serves delicious flavors like sugared Espresso Bean and glazed Maple Waffle.
Du's Donuts and Coffee
Du's Donuts is a Brooklyn donut shop at the William Vale hotel where you can get inventive cake donuts, crullers, and coffee. The menu has classic New England-style cake donuts in traditional flavors or imaginative flavors such as Peanut Butter and Yuzu or Honey Fennel Pollen. No matter if you want a classic or something in a fun flavor, Du's has something for everyone!