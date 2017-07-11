This New N.Y.C. Bar Is Serving Something Better Than Alcohol

Courtney Higgs
Jul 11, 2017

For the 21-and-over crowd, blowing off some steam at your favorite bar at the end of a long week is a pleasure we all enjoy from time to time. But if you’re off the sauce after a raucous Fourth of July weekend, or trying out a new booze-banishing diet, hanging out in a bar is probably the last thing you want to do. Fortunately, beverage brand Dirty Lemon is popping up in N.Y.C. for a limited run non-alcoholic bar of sorts called The Drug Store, and it’s the answer to your sober prayers.

Situated in Nolita, The Drug Store offers hand-crafted versions of the lemon-based elixirs currently available through Dirty Lemon’s direct-to-consumer marketplace (where products are sold exclusively via text message!), as well as some brand new offerings. Patrons can enjoy artisanal mocktails like the classic “Detox” (fresh-squeezed lemon, muddled ginger, dandelion root and activated charcoal) or the “Rose Lemonade” (fresh-squeezed lemon, Bulgarian rose water, chamomile, orange blossom honey) in place of the typical vodka soda.

Even though this joint doesn’t keep typical bar hours—it’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week—you can pop in for celebrity bartenders, live DJ sets and, of course, delicious drinks. Bonus: if you're a current Dirty Lemon customer, you can snag perks like priority bar seating and free drinks! 

The Drug Store is located at 232 Elizabeth Street in N.Y.C. and is open now.

