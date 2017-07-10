This Secret N.Y.C. Restaurant Is Hidden Behind a Bar

Every great city has its secrets, whether it's a secluded street or a private park—and New York is certainly no exception. Tucked away inside the confines of The Garret East, a cocktail bar in the East Village designed to look like the posh apartment of your most eclectic friend, is Dinnertable, a speakeasy-style Japanese-influenced restaurant helmed by New York Sushi Ko alum Ricardo Arias, a Puerto Rican chef with a penchant for East Asian ingredients.

Though it's been open for just over a year, the supper spot flies under the radar, thanks in no small part to its discreet location. To get there, head straight to the back of the space, pass through a curtain, flip a switch outside a nondescript wooden door and an attendant clutching a clipboard of reservations will greet you. Once inside, grab a seat at the bar and let Arias regale you with astute tidbits about the artful construction of each dish, which cleverly incorporates Caribbean flavors (a nod to his heritage), and prepare yourself for a dining experience you won't soon forget.

WHAT TO EAT

Ask for the chef's choice and let Arias do his thing. Oysters drizzled with yuzu mignonette sauce, baby shrimp wasabi, pickled bluefin tuna, and charred striped bass are among the highlights of the seafood-focused menu. Wash it all down with a glass of wine or a bottled cocktail (ingeniously prepared in advance by The Garret East's bartenders).

Front of House

WHEN TO GO

Dinnertable is open for dinner Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and is closed Sunday and Monday save for private dining. Book a table circa 8 p.m. towards the end of the week and wait for the bar to populate as you eat.

WHAT TO WEAR

Dress for a night out: You'll likely want to grab a post-dinner cocktail after your meal.

Dinnertable, 206 Avenue A, no phone; dinnertable.nyc