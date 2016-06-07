Food & Drink

5 Pantry Staples That Are Sabotaging Your Diet (and What to Swap Them With)

5 Pantry Staples That Are Sabotaging Your Diet (and What to Swap Them With)
Getty
June 7, 2016 @ 7:00 PM
BY: Arianna Friedman

We all strive to be healthy, but sometimes, keeping up with the latest diet trends can be as exhausting as keeping up with the Kardashians. Enter The Naughty Diet ($15; amazon.com), an easy-to-follow guide to healthy eating created by nutritionist Melissa Milne, the brainchild behind the cult-favorite blog Eat This!. In the 288-page tome, Milne reveals that her savvy approach starts with the pantry—opting for nutrient-dense foods and banning artificial ingredients. Read on to see the five items that may very well be sabotaging your diet, and what to swap 'em with. You're welcome. 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top