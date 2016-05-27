Scoop Up One of These 5 Cute Ice Cream Makers for Summer

Temps reached the mid-80s on the East Coast this week, which means ice cream season has officially commenced. While we love a good store-bought scoop or pint of Ben & Jerry’s, we can’t help but wonder what it would be like to whip up our own frozen treat at home. Have you ever wanted to try mint and mango? Bacon and beer? Peanut butter and pickles? The possibilities are endless! To help kick off your yummiest summer ever, we’ve collected a few of the best and cutest ice cream makers on the market right now. Take a look below.
1. Nostalgia Vintage Collection 4-Quart Wood Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker
This ice cream maker only looks vintage—thankfully, an electric motor does the churning for you. The machine produces 4 quarts of the sweet dessert, which makes it a great option if you’re entertaining a large party.
$37; amazon.com
2. Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker
The Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker is like a magical hybrid of Cold Stone Creamery and a Mr. Softee truck. Take a cue from Big Gay Ice Cream and line your cone with melty peanut butter sauce or cookie butter.
$88; amazon.com
3. YayLabs Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Ice Cream Maker
This spherical ice cream maker, which comes in a variety of bright colors, is an excellent activity for kids since it requires shaking, passing, and rolling to form the finished product.
$25; amazon.com
4. Zoku Ice Cream Maker
The Zoku machine creates ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, and granitas in as little as 10 minutes—perfect for middle-of-the-night cravings.
$26; amazon.com
5. Big Boss Swirlio Frozen Fruit Dessert Maker
This model is ideal for the health-conscious crowd, since it uses frozen fruit as an ice cream base. But that doesn’t mean you can’t go crazy with toppings—what’s better than bananas and chocolate?
$27; amazon.com