5 Crazy Food Trends You're About to See All Over Instagram

Over the last year, we've witnessed the rise of the Frankenstein food trend. Capitalizing on people's insatiable curiosity and the power of Instagram, chefs and bakers all over the world have begun producing kooky dessert creations (Black Tap milkshakes, anyone?), photogenic breakfast items (like the notorious rainbow bagel), and beyond-pricey pastries. Naturally, it can be tricky to keep up with what's new in the world of bizarre bites, so we've rounded up five of the latest and greatest viral food trends. Take a look below.
-
1. Bone Marrow Doughnut
What is a doughnut if not a vehicle for an assortment of fillings, glazes, and toppings? No one takes this to heart more than The Doughnut Project, one of N.Y.C.'s most popular spots for the spherical delights. The shop is known for its inventive flavors (think: everything bagel and Monte Cristo), so it should have come as no surprise when they started hawking a pastry filled with bone marrow chocolate. But meat in a doughnut?! Turns out, it's actually delicious. The marrow and chocolate yield a luscious, sweet-and-salty center, which is perfectly complimented by a bright, tart clementine glaze. The treat is only served on certain days of the week, so check out The Doughnut Project's Instagram before heading over.
-
2. Rainbow Burger
The rainbow burger from Joe's Bar on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side follows the same philosophy of its gaudy brethern, the rainbow bagel and rainbow grilled cheese: if you color it, they will come. Thankfully, the meat patty was left in its original state, but the brioche bun looks like it was snatched out of a leperchaun's pot of gold. Slather it in ketchup and mustard for some extra oomph.
-
3. Oreo Bagel
If you're a "dessert for breakfast" gal, the Oreo Bagel is for you. This Franken-food from New Jersey-based shop The Bagel Nook has the beloved cookie baked right into its dough, but it doesn't stop there. Before it's passed off to eager customers, phone cameras at the ready, it's slathered with Oreo cream cheese and stuffed with whole Oreos. Because if you're going to make an Oreo bagel, you better go big.
-
4. Pizza Box Pizza
From Brooklyn, N.Y. shop Vinnie's Pizzeria, the same place that brought you the Pizza on Pizza, comes the Pizza Box Pizza. The name says it all: this vessel is made entirely out of dough, cheese, and sauce, and comes craddling another, smaller pie. As Vinnie's stated on its Instagram: "No more pizza boxes cluttering up your fridge or trash. Totally PIEodegradable." Now if only we could get our sushi delivered in a giant handroll...
-
5. ConeChurro
The coneCHURRO® from popular N.Y.C. dessert shop ChikaLicious is exactly what it sounds like: an ice cream cone made out of sweet, crunchy churro dough. "As with the greatest of inventions, it was a simple idea requiring complex execution,” co-founder Chika Tillman told us. "It had to be tasty like a churro, texturally sound, a practical vehicle for ice cream, and most importantly, non-regrettably light." Sugar lovers, rejoice!