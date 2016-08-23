3 Cool Products for Hot People

Mid-August temperatures are not for the faint of heart. If you've been on the East Coast these last few weeks, you've most likely become accustomed to the sensation of sweat trailing down your back and into your shoes. Iced coffee becomes a watery mess just moments after the first sip, and no amount of hand-fanning can halt those first beads of upper lip sweat. On the plus side, your office's AC has made strolling into work on Monday morning a more pleasurable experience.

Fortunately, there are a few nifty products on the market that are sure to lift your spirits and lower your body temperature until the sweet relief of autumn—check ‘em out below.

Soothing Face Mist

Treat yourself to a refreshing spritz infused with roses and aloe to hydrate, soothe, and revive. $18; glossier.com courtesy

Mini iPhone Fan

Will you look crazy with a mini fan plugged into your phone? Maybe. Will you be the chillest human on your morning commute? Definitely. $7; amazon.com courtesy

Corkcicle Canteen

Thanks to triple-insulation, the Corkcicle Canteen will keep your icy beverage cold for a full 25 hours (and maintain your hot beverage for up to 12 hours but that is really besides the point here). $28 for 16 oz bottle; corkcicle.com corkcicle/instagram

