Celebrate Robert Frost's Birthday with This Positively Poetic Cocktail

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

This famous sentiment, originally penned as the closing stanza in “The Road Less Taken” by the great poet Robert Frost, has been a guiding source for indecisive folks everywhere since 1916. Today marks the late Frost’s birthday, and in order to celebrate, we’re whipping up a drink in his honor.

The aptly-named “Robert Frost” cocktail comes from renowned D.C.-based bar Columbia Room, which re-opened earlier in 2016 after a yearlong hiatus. “I originally created that drink in 2009 for the White House, when I was invited by the president to come make cocktails for their Christmas party,” explains Columbia Room’s creator Derek Brown. “When I was brainstorming what cocktail to present, I started reading Robert Frost poems, and ended up creating the Robert Frost cocktail. It’s made with bourbon, a dry sherry, and white port—most people are used to ruby or vintage port.” Brown adds, “In Washington, D.C. you learn not to tell what people drink, but I can tell you it was beloved. This is the kind of cocktail that sticks to your bones.” Columbia Room currently serves a variation of Brown’s original cocktail, filtering the whiskey through sugar maple charcoal (shown above), but we have the original (Obama approved!) recipe for you below. Cheers to you, Mr. Frost.

Robert Frost Cocktail

Ingredients

¾ oz Amontillado sherry

¾ oz white port

¾ oz bourbon

¼ oz simple syrup

Dash orange bitters ($7; webrestaurantstore.com)

Directions

Combine ingredients in mixing glass with ice and stir until cold. Strain into chilled cocktail glass.