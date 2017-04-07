Everything You Need to Make Cold Brew at Home

Calling all coffee addicts, this post is for you! You may already have an espresso maker, a drip coffee maker, and a Keurig at home, but many coffee aficionados are reaching out for one more appliance: a cold brew coffee maker. This style of brewing (which, for the uninitiated, is coffee brewed with cold water over a longer time period) is like iced coffee's swanky cousin. It's lower in acid, less diluted, and best of all, more caffeinated. Starbucks launched its own line last summer, and people have been clamoring to get their hands on Blue Bottle's canned version for years (they also help make great cocktails).
And lucky for us, now that cold brew has been trending for a bit, major kitchen brands have come out with ways for us to make it at home. KitchenAid recently launched its new maker, and even Kickstarter-funded brands have been churning out mod-looking machines that let you achieve that refreshing taste at home (for a really good price). Scroll down to get your at-home coffee routine ready for summer.
3. Toddy Cold Brew Pour-Over Coffee System
This system makes coffee that is 67 percent less acidic than regular coffee. Trust us, your stomach will thank you.
Available at Williams Sonoma | $35
5. Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Ice Coffee Maker
We'll gladly take a pop of teal with our cup of joe, thanks.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $25
6. Hario Cold Brew Coffee Pot in Black
This fridge-friendly design allows you to set up your brew, refrigerate it overnight, pop it out the next day, and enjoy.
Available at Bed Bath & Beyond | $25