Everything You Need to Make Cold Brew at Home

Calling all coffee addicts, this post is for you! You may already have an espresso maker, a drip coffee maker, and a Keurig at home, but many coffee aficionados are reaching out for one more appliance: a cold brew coffee maker. This style of brewing (which, for the uninitiated, is coffee brewed with cold water over a longer time period) is like iced coffee's swanky cousin. It's lower in acid, less diluted, and best of all, more caffeinated. Starbucks launched its own line last summer, and people have been clamoring to get their hands on Blue Bottle's canned version for years (they also help make great cocktails).

VIDEO: 15 Celebrities Who Love Drinking Coffee

And lucky for us, now that cold brew has been trending for a bit, major kitchen brands have come out with ways for us to make it at home. KitchenAid recently launched its new maker, and even Kickstarter-funded brands have been churning out mod-looking machines that let you achieve that refreshing taste at home (for a really good price). Scroll down to get your at-home coffee routine ready for summer.