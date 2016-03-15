The Team Behind Bonnaroo Has Created the First-Ever Craft Cocktail Tour

This spring, some of America’s best bars will be serving up their most spell-binding beverages for Cocktail Magic, the country's first-ever craft cocktail tour. The event, which begins March 19 in N.Y.C. and continues on to Boston, Mass., with plans to hit Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Ill. in the future, was dreamed up by Superfly, the co-founders and co-producers of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Superfly, along with Julie Reiner, the world-renowned mixologist behind Clover Club, Flatiron Lounge, and Leyenda, “chose a combination of bars that are well-known as well as new places that we thought the public should really be introduced to,” Reiner explains to InStyle.
This weekend’s N.Y.C. shindig, which is going down at Weylin B Seymour’s in Brooklyn, will feature beverages from 12 popular bars, including Attaboy, Death & Co, Pouring Ribbons, and Mother of Pearl, along with bites from Roberta’s Pizza. Not in one of the tour's scheduled stops? Brush up on your bartender skills with three magically delicious recipes from some of the aforementioned bars below.
-
1. Leyenda’s “Tia Mia”
Ingredients
1 oz Appleton Estate Reserve Rum ($23; budgetbottle.com)
1 oz El Silencio Mezcal ($39; holidaywinecellar.com)
½ oz toasted almond orgeat ($16; domino.com)
½ oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao ($30; internationalwineshop.com)
¾ oz lime juice
¼ oz simple syrup
Garnish
Orchid
Mint sprig
Lime wheel
Directions
Build in a rocks glass with crushed ice. Garnish with an orchid, mint sprig, and lime wheel.
-
2. Mother of Pearl’s “Sound of Silver”
Ingredients
2 dashes rosemary tincture ($8; etsy.com)
¼ oz Gran Classico Bitter ($33; internationalwineshop.com)
½ oz Velvet Falernum ($20; liquorama.net)
1 oz rye whiskey
1 oz apple brandy
Garnish
Lime twist
Directions
Stir, and serve on the rocks with a lime twist.
-
3. The Dead Rabbit's "Spell Spoke"
Ingredients
2 kaffir lime leaves
2 dashes Boston Bitters ($19; kegworks.com)
¾ oz lime juice
¾ oz cane syrup
¼ oz ginger syrup ($4; webrestaurantstore.com)
2 oz Hibiscus-infused Jameson Black Barrel
Hibiscus-infused Jameson Black Barrel
1 bag hibiscus tea
750ml bottle Jameson Black Barrel ($36; wineanthology.com)
Garnish
Nutmeg
Directions
To make the hibiscus-infused whiskey, place the tea bag in a quart canning jar. Fill the jar with the whiskey and seal it shut. After 1 hour, remove the tea bag. Due to the alcohol content, this infusion should last indefinitely at room temperature. To build the cocktail, shake all ingredients and pour into a bar glass over cracked ice. Garnish with nutmeg.