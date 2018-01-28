7 Chocolate-Themed Subscription Boxes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Calling all chocolate lovers: you're going to want to read on for the best chocolate subscription services and chocolate gift baskets out there to treat yourself, no matter the time of the year.

From mystery chocolate bars and gift baskets full of bakeable treats, to bean-to-bar chocolates that will introduce you to a whole new side of the rich treat, there are so many ways to experience the sinful joy that is chocolate. Sure there are plenty of more traditional food subscription boxes out there, but there's nothing quite like a mail-order chocolate to make your day.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Feed Your Chocolate Addiction with These 5 Beauty Products

Below some of the best chocolate subscription serves and gift baskets to ever grace the Internet. You're welcome!