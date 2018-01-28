7 Chocolate-Themed Subscription Boxes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Calling all chocolate lovers: you're going to want to read on for the best chocolate subscription services and chocolate gift baskets out there to treat yourself, no matter the time of the year.
From mystery chocolate bars and gift baskets full of bakeable treats, to bean-to-bar chocolates that will introduce you to a whole new side of the rich treat, there are so many ways to experience the sinful joy that is chocolate. Sure there are plenty of more traditional food subscription boxes out there, but there's nothing quite like a mail-order chocolate to make your day.
Below some of the best chocolate subscription serves and gift baskets to ever grace the Internet. You're welcome!
1. Standard Cocoa
In this monthly subscription box, you’ll receive three unique chocolate bars from featured craft, bean-to-bar chocolate makers from around the country. You'll also learn more about how the chocolate is made and what gives it that special taste with a write-up of what you’re enjoying and where you can find more. “It’s a special type of chocolate where the chocolate makers personally source the cocoa from local farms all over the world. They roast the cocoa and hand process the chocolate in micro batches,” says the website. "The personal relationships the chocolate makers develop with the cocoa farmers enable fair wages and labor, as well as education and training. These relationships promote sustainable and organic farming techniques." So you can enjoy amazing chocolate while helping to support a worthy cause.
$35/month
2. Taste Trunk: Death By Chocolate
It may not be a monthly subscription box, but it'll be well worth your time to take a look through this gift bag from Taste Trunk. The basket comes with both chef-inspired recipes for each product and ready to each chocolate bars and treats so you can go to town as soon as the box hits your mailbox. Think: a rocky road chocolate bar from Chuao Chocolatier, chocolate fudge brownie mix, triple chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate caramel chews.
$60
3. Chocolate Uplift
Every month chocolatier Valerie Beck selects four artisan chocolate bars for her craft chocolate subscription box. The chocolate bars are always sustainable, child-slavery-free, soy-free, small-batch, and totally sinful. For every box sold, Beck donates a meal to kids in a West African rescue center called CREER, who escaped after being trafficked onto large cacao farms.
$50/one box; $48/four months; $44/month for 12 boxes/year
4. Chococurb
Chococurb offers both a mini box and a classic version with the mini offering three gourmet premium chocolate items a month and the classic with five to seven. The best part about this box? You can customize your items to your specific chocolate taste buds.
$20/month for the mini; $35/month for the classic
5. Choco Rush
Another subscription box service that uses the ethical and sustainable bean-to-bar method, you'll receive four chocolate bars a month, all made from a single origin, and produced with the fewest ingredients for the purest chocolate flavor. The family behind the company travel around the country and even the world to find the best chocolatiers for their subscribers. Check out their website for a catalog of bean to bar makers, and start adding to your online shopping cart!
$39/month; $110/three months; $210/six months; $400/year
6. Mystery Chocolate Box
By signing up for this subscription box, you'll also be giving to a charitable cause: for every box that's sold, the company donates two meals to charity—one to the United States and one to the rest of the world. Each box comes with three chocolate bars, all wrapped discreetly so you don't know the added ingredients that make for a fun and surprising flavor with each bite.
$18/month; $51/three months; $191/year
7. Cococlectic
Cococlectic is a craft bean-to-bar chocolate-of-the-month subscription club, that carries only non-GMO, fair trade, vegan, gluten free, dairy free and nut free chocolates. Each month, club members will receive a variety of dark chocolate bars by mail featuring chocolates from American small-batch bean-to-bar chocolate makers. "We feature those who passionately make chocolate bars from scratch using less than 5 ingredients namely cocoa beans, sugar and cocoa butter," Cococlectic told InStyle.
$36/month; $99/three months; $198/six months; $38 for a one-time gift box; $79 per month for an “office box”