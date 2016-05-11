This Is the Healthiest, Easiest Ice Cream Recipe Ever

Despite all of the wonderful perks that summer has to offer (beach days and cute wedges, just to name a few), these sun-soaked months leave some of us battling two strong desires: to indulge in regular ice cream cones, but also maintain some semblance of a bikini bod.

As it turns out, you don’t have pick one or the other. The solution lies in a singular piece of fruit. Chloe Epstein, the founder of super-popular N.Y.C.-based shop Chloe’s Soft Serve Fruit Co., has developed a collection of delicious frozen treats that only require fruit, water, and a touch of organic cane sugar. (For those of you outside of the N.Y.C. area, Chloe's Soft Serve Fruit Pops are now available in close to 3,000 supermarkets nationwide.)

One of our favorite flavors is the creamy banana, which Epstein suggests topping with crushed pretzels, dark chocolate chips, fresh banana slices, and a drizzle of warm natural peanut butter. “If you're looking for something less indulgent, banana with strawberries and granola is divine,” says Epstein.

While Epstein’s company uses a soft serve machine to nail that light and fluffy texture, you can make a similar version of the banana treat in your kitchen with the recipe below.

Banana Ice Cream

Serves 2

Ingredients

3 large ripe bananas

Directions

1. Take ripened bananas, peel them, cut them, and store them in the freezer in a plastic bag or Tupperware.

2. When frozen to perfection, throw in a blender and blend away until creamy.

3. Blend in other frozen fruits, if desired. Add preferred toppings and serve.