4 Chic Champagne Cocktails to Sip Through the Holiday Season

Welcome to celebration season! Between holiday parties, New Year’s Eve, and all the days in between, we have a lot of party hopping and glass clinking to do. And what’s a celebration without Champagne? Just another day, as far as we’re concerned.
VIDEO: Chef Sarah Schiear Shares Holiday Recipes
So we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite champs-based cocktails to keep you popping bottles and toasting to every celebratory moment you can justify from now to well into the New Year.
-
1. Be Mixed Champagne Jello Shots
For many, Jell-O shots are reminiscent of the rowdier days of our youth. In fact, at one point you probably promised yourself you’d never take another Jell-O shot again. But hear us out! This gorgeous Champagne-based recipe gives the shots the chic update they need. And, since they’re made with an all-natural, zero-calorie mixer, they’re a perfect addition to all the indulging we’ll be doing during the heavy holiday party circuit.
-
2. Madame Rêve
From the pages of Experimental Cocktail Club ($23; amazon.com), a collection of recipes inspired by the bar franchise of the same name, comes this quirky spiced Champagne cocktail. Make your own infused Aperol and impress your friends by serving this as a specialty drink at your next dinner party.
-
3. Champagne Sangria
A homemade grenadine is the star of this sangria with a Champagne twist. Made from pomegranate juice and pomegranate molasses, the fruity syrup instills a tropical flavor into the Champagne. Skip the mimosa and sip on this bright blend at breakfast.
-
4. Pom Holiday Sparkler
Named for the season, this cocktail is a nod to the celebration circuit. Pomegranate juice adds antioxidants, not to mention a deep red hue, perfect for holiday parties. And a spritz of citrus keeps the sipping light and bright.