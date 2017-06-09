13 Store-Bought Ice Creams That Chefs Are Obsessed With

In the insufferable summer heat, few things hit the spot quite like a spoonful of cool and creamy ice cream, fresh out of the freezer, with the ice-cold air blowing directly in your face. This goes double for chefs, who spend the bulk of their days toiling over hot open fires, giving orders, and slicing and dicing everything in plain sight. Here, 13 culinary masterminds share the store-bought pints that they reach for the second they close up shop.
1. GRAETER'S BLACK RASPBERRY CHOCOLATE CHIP
"This was childhood favorite of mine, and still a go-to dessert—especially when I'm at home relaxing. It was actually my dad's favorite too! It's a great balance of tart and sweet, and the slight bitterness of the chocolate rounds it out to perfection."
—Bobby Flay, Gato, Bar Americain
Available at Graeter's | $80/pack of 6
2. MCCONNELL'S EUREKA LEMON & MARIONBERRIES
"My favorite ice cream brand is the Santa Barbara-based McConnell's. They use raw milk and cream from grass-fed cows and source the best ingredients at the height of their seasonality before churning them into jams and swirls to add to their already delicious ice cream base that's made at their dairy. My favorite flavor is the Eureka Lemon & Marionberries, with Oregon marionberry preserves folded into a Eureka lemon-infused base."
—Michael Fiorelli, Love & Salt
Available at McConnell's Fine Ice Creams | $12
3. BEN & JERRY'S OAT OF THIS SWIRLED
"This has long been my go-to late-night snack at 3 a.m. after a long shift. It has oatmeal cinnamon cookie, intertwined with fudge flakes and buttered brown sugar ice cream—just the right amount of sweetness and crunch where you get hints of every component and a delicate finish towards the end. It is to die for—literally out of this world."
—Angelina Bastidas, BIN 36
Available at Ben & Jerry's | $6
5. EDY'S MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP
"I would have to say mint chocolate chip, but it HAS to be the green kind, preferably Edy's. This stems from my childhood, as my father's favorite flavor is mint chocolate chip and I have fond memories of our family dishing out scoops of the green, minty ice cream."
—Ashley Torto, Margeaux
Available at Jet.com | $6
6. GELATO FIASCO
"I visit Gelato Fiasco every time I go home to Portland, Maine. I love how they incorporate local artisanal ingredients in a combination of fun and adventurous flavors."
—Cory Colton, Quality Eats
Available at Gelato Fiasco | $60/pack of 6
7. MCCONNELL'S VANILLA
"Vanilla is basic and everyone makes one, so it's the best way to judge how good the brand is. McConnell's Vanilla is at the top."
—Jon Shook, Jon & Vinny's
Available at McConnell's Fine Ice Creams | $12
8. Häagen-Dazs CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER
"I love chipping out the peanut butter—it's like a seam of coal running through the ice cream and I chase it to the bottom of the pint every time."
—Dana Cree, The Publican, Publican Quality Meats, Publican Anker
Available at Amazon | $3
10. PUBLIX SOUTHERN BANANA PUDDING
"I find a lot of store-bought banana-flavored items to be artificial banana flavor (which might be my least favorite flavor in the world), but this is true banana flavor, even if a bit subtle. It's the perfect version of my favorite dessert in frozen form, with swirls of banana and vanilla ice cream loaded with Nilla wafer cookies."
—Kelly Fields, Willa Jean
Available at Publix | $5
11. JENI'S GREEN MINT CHIP
"I've never tried a flavor of Jeni's that I didn't like, but the Green Mint Chip is exceptional."
—Andrea Coté, GT Prime
Available at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams | $12
13. BEN & JERRY'S MINT CHOCOLATE COOKIE
"I love that there's a whole cookie buried in the middle of the pint."
—Meg Galus, Cold Storage
Available at Amazon | $5