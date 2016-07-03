These Are the Ice Cream Flavors That Chefs Can't Wait to Eat This Summer

These days, there’s truly an ice cream flavor for everyone. From classics like Rocky Road and Strawberry, to innovative scoops like Ants on a Log (celery, peanut butter, and raisins) and Bath Salts (lavender and pine stracciatella), it’s basically impossible to become bored of the frozen treat. But in case you need some guidance on choosing your next cone, we’ve tapped chefs from across the country for their recommendations. Below, 18 gourmands answered the question, “What ice cream flavor are you most excited about this summer?”

“Sweet corn ice cream is one of my favorite summertime flavors.”—Executive Chef Michael Ferraro, Delicatessen

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to Mikey of Mikey Likes It Ice Cream in N.Y.C.'s East Village. He has a new flavor called The Color Purple that I want to try. It’s made with purple yam!”—Executive Chef Michael Armstrong, Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown

“The pastry chef at our restaurant does a fantastic job with ice cream—my favorite flavor for summer is corn ice cream. It’s so sweet and fresh, exactly what you want on a hot summer day, and pairs perfectly with a crunchy nut brittle”—Executive Chef Todd Mitgang, Crave Fishbar

RELATED: 8 Popsicle Recipes to Help Keep You Cool This Summer

“Latin flavors are really fun right now. Horchata ice cream and hibiscus ice cream are two that I’ve been seeing around. I can’t wait to get there to sample everyone’s take on these unique flavors.”—Executive Chef Hugo Bolanos, Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air

“We are constantly testing out different gelato and sorbet flavors at L’Amico so I’m looking forward to utilizing local, fresh ingredients and coming up with some fun combinations. Basil lime sorbet, blueberry lemon zest, strawberry-peach are just a few of the flavors I’m looking forward to trying.”—Executive Chef Laurent Tourondel, L’Amico and The Vine

“It’s a tie: Ben & Jerry’s Banana Split or Talenti Coffee Toffee Gelato. Can I just get one scoop of each? On a sugar cone?”—Chef Rachel Dow, The Betty

“Our Honey Apiary is what I am most looking forward to enjoying this summer; honey cake topped with honey ice cream, honey toffee, honey caramel, pollen and wax.”—Executive Chef Daven Wardynski, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort

“Pistachio and always pistachio!”—Executive Chef and Owner Joe Isidori, BlackTap Craft Burgers + Beer

RELATED: Halva Is the Trendy New Ice Cream Topping You Never Knew You Needed

“I love ice cream and I love a good vanilla bean—I’m simple. However I would enhance that with some fresh Texas peaches placed on the grill and drizzle them with slightly reduced grade A amber maple syrup instead of a traditional caramel. To brighten the flavors more I love to sprinkle basil flowers on top, and for crunch, some freeze dried summer corn.”—Executive Chef Andre Natera, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

“Favorite ice cream flavor hands down all the time is Oreo! I love it when it gets melty and there are half frozen chunks of cookie.”—Chef de Cuisine Rebecca LaMalfa, Virgin Hotels Chicago

“Ample Hills Peppermint Pattie ice cream is all I think about. When I want some ice cream, I go to the location in Gowanus. It’s a cool peppermint base with homemade dark chocolate covered peppermint patties. I’m proud to say it’s my daughters favorite as well, which is good because when we get ice cream I don’t have to share! Sometimes I ask for it in a pretzel cone when I’m feeling crazy.”—Chef Antonio Mora, Quality Meats

“​The sour cream and blueberry swirl ice cream, made by Covina's Chief of Sweets Deanie Hickox, is so unique and delicious and savory and refreshing.”—Chef Tim Cushman, o ya and Covina

“For ice cream, I have always been a fan of peach when summertime rolls around. I have great (albeit foggy) memories of some distant family member bringing fresh peach ice cream to family reunions. Couldn't tell you their name…but the ice cream was delicious and certainly reminds me of summer.”—Chef de Cuisine Perry Hendrix, Avec

“Vanilla Swiss Almond...Not just this year, forever. I'm a classics guy and this flavor never gets old.”—Chef de Cuisine Erlin Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria

“Green Mango. It has refreshing sweet and sour flavors, which are perfect for summer. It is a premier fruit of India and is fairly unique to America.”—Chef Manish Mehrortra, Indian Accent

“My favorite ice cream is sweet corn!”—Executive Chef Yvan Lemoine, Union Fare

“Wild Maine Blueberry ice cream (always at its best the third week of August).”—Executive Chef Erik Hill, The Arnold House and North Branch Inn

RELATED: You'll Melt Over These 12 Epic Ice Cream Spots in New York

“We just partnered with Coolhaus on an awesome cannoli ice cream that's a part of ‘The Freddo’ ice cream sandwich, which we'll be serving at Knead & Co. starting July 4th. The cannoli ice cream has a ricotta and mascarpone ice cream base with chunks of Knead & Co.’s cannoli shells, chocolate flecks, and a hint of orange zest that is sandwiched between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. I grew up in New Jersey, and the ice cream sandwich we created with Coolhaus is an homage to my roots, and a way for us to showcase our killer cannoli in summer-friendly way.”—Chef Bruce Kalman, Union and Knead & Co. Pasta Bar + Market