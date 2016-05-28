This Refreshing Recipe Proves That Matcha Cocktails Are Officially a Thing

By this point, you're probably familiar with the health benefits of matcha. But for the uninitiated, the green tea powder does more than add a striking color to your morning latte—it's jam-packed with antioxidants. And it mixes just as well with booze, too. This mint and cucumber-infused cocktail from N.Y.C. seafood restaurant Catch looks and tastes like a refreshing green juice, with a little something extra.

"I wanted to make a super-fresh drink that people would want to enjoy when it's warm outside," mixologist Chris Barry tells InStyle. "Matcha has herbaceous, grassy, fruity, and dry notes. Tequila has a similar flavor profile, so the two work harmoniously when mixed together." Get your daily dose of the trending ingredient—and a little buzz going—with the easy five-step recipe below. Bottoms up!

Detox Retox

​Ingredients

2 oz Casamigos Blanco tequila ($37; wineanthology.com)

1 oz cucumber juice

3/4 oz mint syrup ($10; monin.com)

3/4 oz lime juice

1 tbsp matcha tea powder ($8; theteaspot.com)

RELATED: The Unexpected Ingredient You Need in Your Latte

Directions

Shake all ingredients well with ice and strain into a bottle or glass.