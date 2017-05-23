What's Better Than Rosé This Summer? Canned Rosé, of Course

Rosé season is upon us, people! With beach days, rooftop parties, and countless barbeques ahead, you'll undoubtedly be toting the refreshing drink around all summer long, but bottles aren't always the most efficient vessel for outdoor activities. For one, they're breakable, and who really has a bottle opener and wine glasses on them at all times? That's where canned rosé comes in: easy to transport, easy to open, and most importantly, easy to drink. Hashtag rosé all day.
We did some research (and taste-testing!) and found 5 canned wine brands that are sure to make this summer the best one yet. Read below to see our picks and to find out where to buy them for yourself. You'll be the most popular person at the party when you show up with these.
1. Sofia Brut Rosé Minis
This sparkling rosé is the latest from Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Sofia label (named after Sofia Coppola). The new flavor features hints of red currants, pomegranate, strawberries, and peaches. A 4-pack of minis retails for $20; click here to find out where to purchase.
2. Lila Wines Rosé
This dry rosé features flavors of red berries and orange peel and is a steal at $11.99 for a 4-pack of 8.4-ounce cans. Find Lila Wines nationwide—click here for your nearest retailer.
3. Scribe Winery's Una Lou
First of all, how chic are these cans? This wine will have you tasting wild strawberry and grapefruit pith. And the best part? According to the website, a portion of sales will go to The Edible Schoolyard and The Center for Land-Based Learning, two organizations that support youth, food and agricultural education. The cans retail for $40 per 4-pack and are the equivalent of 2 bottles of wine! Click here to place an order.
5. RAMONA Wine Cooler
While Ramona isn't technically a rosé, we couldn't help but include it because it's exactly the type of drink we're into for summer. Plus, we love the bold, bright look of the cans. Ramona is a white wine and grapefruit spritz and the very first of its kind. Find out where to get it for yourself here.