What's Better Than Rosé This Summer? Canned Rosé, of Course

Rosé season is upon us, people! With beach days, rooftop parties, and countless barbeques ahead, you'll undoubtedly be toting the refreshing drink around all summer long, but bottles aren't always the most efficient vessel for outdoor activities. For one, they're breakable, and who really has a bottle opener and wine glasses on them at all times? That's where canned rosé comes in: easy to transport, easy to open, and most importantly, easy to drink. Hashtag rosé all day.

VIDEO: Summer Cocktails With EyeSwoon's Athena Calderone

We did some research (and taste-testing!) and found 5 canned wine brands that are sure to make this summer the best one yet. Read below to see our picks and to find out where to buy them for yourself. You'll be the most popular person at the party when you show up with these.

RELATED: A Gorgeous Rosé Cocktail You’ll Be Making All Summer Long