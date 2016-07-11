Celebrate Blueberry Season with this Mouthwatering Muffin Recipe

Although blueberries are sold in supermarkets year-round, they reach their peak during the summer months when they're quite literally juicy flavor bombs. Mixed into yogurt, sprinkled on oatmeal, bursting out of a pie, and even eaten in a savory salad, these antioxidant-loaded gems are a warm-weather staple. Today happens to be National Blueberry Muffin Day, so we’ll be whipping up the Blueberry Cornflake Muffins from popular Brooklyn bakery Ovenly.

The cornflake topping adds just the right amount of crunch to these rich, moist treats. Pick up some berries from your local green market and try the recipe below, which originally appeared in Ovenly: Sweet and Salty Recipes from New York's Most Creative Bakery ($20; amazon.com)

Blueberry Cornflake Muffins

Yields 12 muffins

Ingredients

Softened unsalted butter or nonstick cooking spray or 12 baking cups, for greasing or lining the muffin tin

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1/cup sugar

ut6 tbsp (3 oz) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup sour cream (preferably full-fat)

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

Cornflake topping

1 cup cornflakes (organic or without high fructose corn syrup)

1/4 cup (4 tbsp) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup turbinado sugar

Directions

1. To make the cornflake topping: Cut the butter into 1/4 to 1/2-inch cubes.

2. In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients.

3. Mix with your hands or a wooden spoon until the cornflakes, butter, and sugar are well combined and there are no butter chunks. The cornflakes should be slightly crushed.

4. To make the muffins: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease the wells of a 12-cup muffin tin with softened butter or nonstick cooking spray, or use baking cups.

5. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Reserve 1/4 cup of the flour mixture. In a small bowl, coat the blueberries evenly with the reserve flour mixture. Set aside.

6. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment (or using a hand mixer), cream the sugar and butter on medium-high speed until the mixture is smooth and light yellow, about 2 minutes.

7. Turn the mixer off and add the sour cream, egg, vanilla extract, and lemon zest. Beat on medium-low speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl, using a rubber spatula. Mix again for an additional 5 seconds.

8. Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture and mix on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Remove the bowl from the stand mixer.

9. Using a spatula, gently fold the coated blueberries into the batter.

10. Portion out the batter into the wells of the prepared muffin tin, using a large spoon or a cookie scoop. Fill each well about 2/3 full.

11. Top each muffin with 2 tbsp cornflake topping. Bake for 25 to 28 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a few minutes comes out clean.

