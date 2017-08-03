These Tropical Tiki Bars Are the Perfect Summer Hangout

Who doesn't love a good tiki bar? Typically outfitted in kitschy decor (think: colorful string lighting, palm-print accents, and umbrellas in your drinks), these spots are always a good time. Any bar that can transport us to a tropical oasis is at the top of our list. So, while the weather is still nice, we did some research into the best tiki locales you can find outside of actual paradise.
The list we came up with ranges from funky dive bars to upscale rooftop vibes, so there is something for everyone. Read below for our picks across the country. Tropical-print shirts encouraged.
1. BOOTLEGGER TIKI
Travel from the desert to a tropical island at this bar that inhabits the space where the famous restaurant, Don the Beachcomber, used to live in the '50s. We are very into the dim lighting and fun, kitschy decorations.
Bootlegger Tiki is located at 101 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA.
2. CANE AND TABLE
This restaurant and bar is an upscale, modern tiki-esque space founded by the James Beard Award-nominated duo, Neal Bodenheimer and Kirk Estopinal. Every drink and dish is inspired by the many different places that produce rum.
Cane and Table is located at 1113 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA.
3. OTTO'S SHRUNKEN HEAD
Come for the strong rum-based drinks, stay for the live music. This dive bar has been around since the summer of 2002 and regularly hosts DJs, open mic nights, film screenings, and more. We love the mismatched wallpaper, vintage artwork, and authentic tiki mugs.
Otto's Shrunken Head is located at 538 East 14th Street, N.Y.C.
4. PILIKIA
A tiki bar in the heart of Texas? Yes, please! With "Hookah Thursdays" and frequent luaus featuring authentic pig roasts, this place gets, well, lit.
Pilikia is located at 3113 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX.
5. LONO HOLLYWOOD
The palm-print interior of this bar and restaurant has us feeling some type of way. You'll definitely forget that you're in the heart of Hollywood, especially with their tiki-inspired drinks and bites.
Lono is located at 6611 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
6. THREE DOTS AND A DASH
This premier tiki bar serves tropical drinks using fresh, exotic fruits and spices, as well as cold-pressed juices that are made in-house daily. It was named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars by Drinks International, and with drink names like "Aloha Felicia," "The Treasure Chest," and "Rock Out With Your Conch Out," we can see why.
Three Dots and a Dash is located at 435 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL.
7. HULA HULA
Get your singing voice ready because this tiki bar has karaoke 365 days a year, according to their website. Try the "Volcano Bowl" cocktail, which features multiple kinds of rums and gets lit on fire!
Hula Hula is located at 1501 E. Olive Way, Seattle, WA
8. TIKI TABU
Find this rooftop tiki bar atop the SIXTY Hotel on the Lower East Side. With lush plants and tropical decor to match, this is an island oasis in the heart of the city.
Tiki Tabu is located at 190 Allen Street, N.Y.C.