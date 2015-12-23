The 6 Best New Foods InStyle Editors Discovered in 2015

As the resident food editors of InStyle, we know how to eat, and always relish the opportunity to indulge in a good meal. Thankfully, 2015 had its fair share of culinary triumphs, from French-American bakery Maman's perfect chocolate chip cookie to David Chang's much-hyped Fuku chicken sandwich. Scrolling through our Instagram feeds recently, we found ourselves reminiscing about the most delicious eats that entered our bellies this past year. Below, our comprehensive list. Brace yourself for some serious #foodporn.
-
1. MAMAN'S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
"I'm insane about the chocolate chip cookies at Maman, which has an outpost on Centre Street in downtown N.Y.C. and now in Tribeca, too. Their cookie is just the right combination of dark chocolate, crunchy nuts, and a not-too-soft cookie. Perfection!"
—Joanna Bober, Lifestyle Director
-
2. AVANT GARDEN'S FARRO RISOTTO
"Avant Garden, chef Ravi DeRossi's vegan outpost in N.Y.C.'s East Village, shattered all of my preconceived notions about vegetables. The epic farro risotto with butternut squash, baked apple, and aged pesto is a dish that I won't soon forget."
—Sydney Mondry, InStyle.com Freelance Writer
-
3. JUNI'S DECONSTRUCTED "EGG" DISH
"Everything I had from the tasting menu at Shaun Hergatt’s Michelin Star-awarded restaurant Juni was delightfully deceptive, in the most magical way possible. In particular, I was moved by this whimsical 'egg' dish that was comprised of a series of elements that together looked like all the parts of a deconstructed hard-boiled egg, but didn't even come close. Here you see potato and onion purée that mirrors the look of an egg white, while the 'yolk' on the plate is in fact a parmesan and cheddar cheese emulsion. Off camera, a pristine egg shell was filled with a warm truffle espuma (foam). Delicious."
—Anne Kim, Lifestyle Editor
-
4. FUKU'S SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
"David Chang's much-ballyhooed sandwich at Fuku, a standing-only outpost down the street from his original Momofuku Noodle Bar in N.Y.C.'s East Village, was worth all the hype. Juicy, crunchy, and piping hot all at once, with the appropriate amount of spiciness, the sizable thigh is so deeply satisfying, you won't even care that the chicken-to-bun ratio skews largely in favor of the former (as evidenced by the above photo). The kitchen's trademark Ssäm Sauce ($8; store.momofuku.com) provides an extra dose of tangy flavor."
—Claire Stern, Assistant Editor
-
5. BRODO'S BONE BROTH
"Earlier this year, all of N.Y.C. and much of the nation was in a tizzy—and still is—about 'bone broth' and its various health benefits. I too grew up drinking broth around the clock and find it as comforting as anyone else, but wasn’t quite convinced that all the buzz surrounding it was justified. Then I went to go interview Mr. Bone Broth himself, chef Marco Canora, at his newly opened broth-to-go takeout window, Brodo, and indulged in a cup of broth with a spoonful of bone marrow. While it looked slightly disconcerting, basically like a ball of fat floating and slowly melting in your cup, it was absolutely divine. Needless to say I was sold at first sip."
—Anne Kim, Lifestyle Editor
-
6. EGGSLUT'S POACHED EGG ON RAMEN NOODLES
"I had the most divine combination of a poached egg on a bed of ramen noodles with sriracha and chives on top, from the L.A. food truck, Eggslut, and its chef Alvin Cailan. It was enough to later inspire an entire feature in the January issue of InStyle!"
—Joanna Bober, Lifestyle Director