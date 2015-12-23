The 6 Best New Foods InStyle Editors Discovered in 2015

"Earlier this year, all of N.Y.C. and much of the nation was in a tizzy—and still is—about 'bone broth' and its various health benefits. I too grew up drinking broth around the clock and find it as comforting as anyone else, but wasn’t quite convinced that all the buzz surrounding it was justified. Then I went to go interview Mr. Bone Broth himself, chef Marco Canora, at his newly opened broth-to-go takeout window, Brodo, and indulged in a cup of broth with a spoonful of bone marrow. While it looked slightly disconcerting, basically like a ball of fat floating and slowly melting in your cup, it was absolutely divine. Needless to say I was sold at first sip."

—Anne Kim, Lifestyle Editor