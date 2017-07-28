The Best Summer Red Wines Under $25, According To Celeb Chef Geoffrey Zakarian

You might think summer is all about that #RoséAllDay—but it doesn't have to be. Red wine lovers, no need to worry. Despite the sweltering heat, you can still enjoy your favorite colored vino and Geoffrey Zakarian, Iron Chef champion and Michelin-starred restaurateur, agrees. We asked the chef and partner of Georgie at Montage Beverly Hills to share his go-to red wines during the summer season. So grab a bottle and be ready for anything from a backyard bbq (they'll make excellent hostess gifts), or an air conditioned night in.
Scroll down to check out Zakarian's inexpensive picks.
Chateau La Cassidouce 2010
"A lovely blend of cab Franc, Malbec, merlot, and cab Sauvignon. Slightly spicy. I love this red slightly chilled. A perfect grilled chicken wine! At $12. A real steal."
$12
Valpolicella Ripasso 2012
"Easy to mistake, it's not a expensive amatone. I am a sucker for this wine with a great charred steak over wood. The Ripasso method is sort of a secondary fermentation that gives this wine its depth. At $24 or so, another bargain."
$24