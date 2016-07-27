3 Delizioso Store-Bought Tomato Sauces for When You're Too Lazy to Cook From Scratch

A surefire way to beat the Sunday Scaries, no matter the season, is by indulging in a big bowl of pasta with tomato sauce. There's just something about the combination of carbs, parmesan, and sweet-tangy sauce that makes your insides feel warm and cozy. But sometimes you don't have the time or energy to whip up everything from scratch—and for those days, we have you covered. Read on below for our favorite store-bought sauces on the market.

Uncle Steve's

Courtesy

The delicious sauces created by Steve Schirripa (a.k.a. Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos) are produced in small batches using fresh imported organic Italian plum tomatoes, vegetables, and spices. (Nick Sandow, who plays Joe Caputo on Orange is the New Black, is a fan!) Try a pack of three, which includes Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Tomato Basil.

$8 for pack of 3; unclestevesny.com

Rao's Homemade

Courtesy

Rao's beloved Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce is an aromatic blend of fresh basil, Italian tomatoes, fresh onions, and garlic—you may even be tempted to slurp it up by the spoonful.

$8; target.com

Lidia's Pasta Sauce

Courtesy

Best-selling cookbook author, restaurateur, and Eataly USA partner Lidia Bastianich makes her sauces using the finest ingredients from Italy and a hint of sea salt for a sweet and savory finish.

$7; eataly.com