5 Rosés Under $25 That'll Have You Saying "Yes Way" All Summer Long

Seeing as we're knee-deep in rosé season and there's no shortage looming this year (fingers crossed), it's time to take full advantage of the popular pink drink while summer is still upon us. Because not every blend needs to break the bank, we rounded up the best summer water picks, all priced at $25 or less. Scroll down to see five options that'll make you say "yes way!" and clear room in your fridge.
1. Chloe 2015 Monterey County Rosé
Not only does the bottle look pristine—Chloe's Pinot Noir-based blend tastes crisp and refreshing, with notes of strawberries, raspberries, and melon.
$14; wineomart.com
2. 2015 Saved Magic Maker Rosé
This bone-dry rosé is tangy and rich. Pair it with a watermelon, feta, and mint salad for a perfectly pleasant summer lunch.
3. Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé 2015
Hailing from Provence, France—the rosé capital of the world—Whispering Angel is delicious and easy to drink. You can even enjoy it in gummy form!
$20; luekensliquors.com
4. Edmunds St. John Bone-Jolly Gamay Noir Rosé 2015
This light-bodied wine has a fresh, citrusy flavor that goes very well with seafood.
$24; winemadeeasy.com
5. Wölffer Summer in a Bottle Rosé 2015
Seeing as the Hamptons is synonymous with rosé, it makes sense to get your bottle straight from the source. This light-colored wine, produced in Sagaponack, New York, is robust, fruity, and very drinkable.
$24; store.wolffer.com