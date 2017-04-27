7 Protein Powders That Are Really Great for Women

If you've ever been to a gym with a weight room, you may know a thing or two about protein shakes. Usually seen being chugged by bodybuilders post weight-lifting (and unusually loud grunting), protein shakes have sometimes been pegged specifically to men. However, you don't have to be male OR be a major fitness buff to enjoy the benefits of a protein shake.
A lot of the protein shakes that body-builders drink are full of bulky whey, sugar, calories, and other ingredients that are entirely unnecessary. While whey protein is a great source, there are a ton of other options for those who have different diets, like vegans and some that are low in calories and high in other vitamins to serve several purposes.
So why drink a protein shake? Some like to drink the shakes after a workout to help their muscles recover, while others like to add a little powder to their morning smoothie just to get in the extra protein boost. Whatever the reason, there are a ton of different options and flavors, so you can definitely find the perfect shake for you.
Below are a few of our favorite picks that are really great for women!
1. FitMiss Delight Protein Shake
FitMiss Delight is a nutritional shake specifically created with women in mind. The shake brings a full day of essential nutrients including protein, digestive enzymes, vitamins, and minerals. Also, the powders contain the newest weight-loss innovation, Solathin, which is a vegetable-based protein that helps you feel full faster. The combination of the Solathin and the whey protein work together to satisfy hunger, increase energy, and provide nutritional support for lean muscle tissue. While not meant to replace meals, it is a great thing to have before or after a workout to prep and recover.
FitMiss | $17
2. Naked Nutrition Whey Protein
Naked Nutrition is a wellness company that "strips away all the gimmicks" and provides products with "only the purest of ingredients." They have a variety of different types of powders like pea, casein, and egg white, but our favorite has to be the vanilla whey protein powder. The powder has only three ingredients—grass-fed whey protein, vanilla, and organic coconut sugar. They use cows' milk from small dairy farms and a careful manufacturing processes to create whey loaded with essential amino acids, glutathione, and clean protein. And hey, if it makes us look better naked, even better right?!
Naked Nutrition | $90
3. Tracy Anderson Clear Shakes
Our favorite fitness guru extraordinaire Tracy Anderson knows a thing or two about putting the right things into your body while you're working out, and her CLEAR shakes are no different. Her Very Vanilla shake mix is packed with protein, a mix of vitamins and minerals, and a B-vitamin complex to help create balance in your body.
Not only do her shakes have 17 grams of protein per serving, but they also have only 110 calories and two grams of sugar, two things that some protein shakes are filled with. If drinking these shakes will give us even the tiniest bit of Tracy's abs, we're on it!
TA CLEAR | $30
4. IdealLean Protein Shake
IdealLean protein shake is a great option if you're looking for a nutritional shake that isn't full of sugar, calories, and other unnecessary ingredients. IdealLean's protein is only 80 calories per serving, with 20 grams of whey protein isolate. While the IdealLean protein is a great shake to enjoy post-workout, the parent company IdealFit has a range of products, including probiotics for women, BCAAs, and electrolyte packs.
IdealFit | $30
5. Vega Protein Powder
Vega's plant-based protein powder is the perfect protein option for vegans or others who follow plant-based diets. The Vega Sport protein in particular is perfect for building and repairing your muscles post-workout and supporting recovery. The ingredients come from a multisource plant-based protein blend of pea, alfalfa, pumpkin seed, and organic sunflower seed proteins. Additionally, there are no extra and unnecessary sugars added but it still tastes amazing. Win-win.
Vega | $35
6. Tone It Up Protein
Tone It Up is another great option for an inexpensive plant-based protein powder. The powder is great when blended into shakes and smoothies or added to any recipe, and keeps you energized for longer, no matter how busy your day is. The powder builds lean muscle, speeds up metabolism, increases energy, and makes hair and skin glow.
Tone It Up | $23
7. The Super Elixir by WelleCo
WelleCo, the Australian wellness company co-founded by model Elle Macpherson and Andrea Horwood Bux has created the insta-famous Super Elixir nourishing protein powder. Known for coming in these chic bins, the nourishing protein is a plant-based vegan powder made from all-natural ingredients like dandelions and pomegranates.
The main thing that sets this protein powder apart from other whey-based proteins is that it's a combo of brown rice and pea protein that provides all nine essential amino acids that are essential for recovery after a workout. Other beneficial ingredients include acai for healthy free radical elimination and B vitamins for anti-stress. The powder comes in tasty flavors like raw Peruvian cacao and Australian vanilla which are great for mixing into smoothies or combining with almond water.
Welleco | $59