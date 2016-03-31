The Best Places to Eat Gluten-Free in N.Y.C.

It’s been a few years since the gluten-free diet rose to popularity, becoming a seemingly permanent fixture in food culture. During this time, eateries in N.Y.C. have experimented with various ingredients and cooking methods in an attempt to make delicious gluten-free versions of the dishes we’ve been chowing down on for decades. It’s hard to believe, but at one point in time it was nearly impossible to find a single gluten-free cupcake in the city. Now, there are whole shops dedicated to wheat-free treats. So we’ve narrowed down the selection process with a list of the best gluten-free options in New York City. Check it out below!
-
1. Burgers
By Chloe is the latest addition to N.Y.C.’s blossoming vegan scene. Besides offering a phenomenal batch of gluten-free desserts, this cute eatery also sells a wheat-free version of its hearty vegan burger slathered with beet ketchup and special sauce.
185 Bleecker St., bychefchloe.com.
-
2. Pasta
Del Posto, the celebrated Italian eatery co-owned by Mario Batali, is one of the finest spots in town for fresh, rich pasta dishes (think: orecchiette with lamb neck sausage, broccoli rabe, ricotta salata, and crispy porcini). Thankfully, they’re all available in gluten-free form.
85 10th Ave., delposto.com.
-
3. Bowls
Inday is the Indian version of Chipotle you didn’t know you needed. Simply choose one of the 6 gluten-free bases, which include royal rice, root veggies, and quinoa, and add a protein, like smoked tofu, salmon, or turkey. Inday also offers gluten-free dosa waffles made from fermented basmati rice and lentils.
1133 Broadway, indaynyc.com.
-
4. Falafel
Most falafel contains wheat, but you can count on a Taïm for a selection of flavorful gluten-free chickpea balls. Enjoy them dipped in hummus or babaganoush, or on top of one of Taïm’s many salads.
45 Spring St. and 222 Waverly Pl., taimfalafel.com.
-
5. Rubirosa
Popular pizza joint Rubirosa is known for its vodka sauce pie, but it’s also a favorite of those in need of a wheat-free slice. In fact, the restaurant can make all of its original pies using gluten-free dough. Buon appetito.
235 Mulberry St., rubirosanyc.com.
-
6. Baked Goods
Tu-Lu’s Gluten-Free Bakery was established in 2010 by Tully Phillips and has been heralded by many as the best place for wheat-free baked goods in N.Y.C. Phillips spent years tinkering with recipes in search of moist and delicious brownies, cupcakes, and pastries, and it appears she’s nailed the formula. Oh, and she makes gluten-free frozen cookie dough balls. Run, don’t walk.
338 E. 11th St., tu-lusbakery.com.