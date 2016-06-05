The Prettiest Places to Dine Alfresco Across the U.S.

While it might not be scientifically proven, we believe that food just tastes better when enjoyed outside. There’s something about a warm summer breeze that enhances the flavors of chilled rosé or a grilled seafood platter. Seriously, when’s the last time you saw someone frown while indulging in fresh oysters on a patio?
Even better is a magical ambience, whether it’s created by a stunning view, an abundance of greenery, or a strategically placed string of twinkling lights. To help you have the best, tastiest summer ever, we’ve rounded up a few of the most beautiful alfresco dining options across the country. Check them out below.
-
1. Narcissa, N.Y.C.
Popular N.Y.C. eatery Narcissa, located at The Standard, East Village and helmed by André Balazs and Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, boasts amazing food and an even more impressive outdoor dining situation. The backyard is decorated with colorful lanterns, funky prints, and eclectic art—a charming oasis in the heart of the city.
25 Cooper Square, New York, N.Y., narcissarestaurant.com
-
2. Cindy’s, Chicago
The rooftop at Cindy’s is the kind of place you add to your “Dream Wedding Venues” board on Pinterest. The indoor/outdoor dining area is decked out with sleek wooden tables and exposed brick walls, and provides a gorgeous view of the water.
12 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL; cindysrooftop.com
-
3. Bartaco, Atlanta
Bartaco, the laidback yet chic Mexican joint in West Midtown, Atlanta, is an ideal place to enjoy post-work margaritas and tacos with your gals. The restaurant's interior and outdoor patio are inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay, and Southern California, so it's basically like taking a mini vacation.
969 Marietta Street, Atlanta, GA; bartaco.com
-
4. Vinoteca, D.C.
Prepare to be transported to an Italian vineyard when you step into the courtyard of Vinoteca, a favorite spot for drinks and bites in Washington D.C. The outdoor space, officially called the Plaza, features a European aesthetic, cozy wine bar, and bocce court.
1940 11th Street NW, Washington, D.C.; vinotecadc.com
-
5. a.o.c., L.A.
L.A. hotspot a.o.c. is perfect for enjoying wood oven-grilled seafood and fragrant housemade focaccia in a rustic alfresco setting. We love the exposed brick and elegant balconies, which lend themselves to a dreamy, romantic ambience.
8700 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA; aocwinebar.com