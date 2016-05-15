8 Outdoor Rooftop Bars in N.Y.C. You Need to Visit this Summer

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now.
The sun is out; the temps are warm. That's right, folks: It's offically al fresco drinking season. In lieu of crowded street-level bars, retreat several stories above and enjoy the open air with a cold drink and sweeping views of the world's most legendary skyline. Below, eight of the best outdoor rooftop bars New York City has to offer.
1. Zerzura at Plunge at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC
This expansive, Saharan-inspired space is like three venues in one, with a wrap-around garden, pool, and indoor-outdoor bar. Soak in 360-degree vistas of the Hudson River and downtown Manhattan as you nosh on hummus and caprese sandwiches off the Mediterranean menu.
18 9th Ave., gansevoortmeatpacking.com
2. THE JANE ROOFTOP AT THE JANE HOTEL
Perfect for happy hour or late-night revelry, The Jane’s rooftop boasts an octagonal bar and culinary offerings from the hotel’s ground-floor French-Moroccan restaurant, Cafe Gitane, famous for its insanely addicting avocado toast. Fun fact: RuPaul used to live here, so you know it’s legit.
113 Jane Street, thejanenyc.com
3. REFINERY ROOFTOP AT REFINERY HOTEL
No trip to New York City is complete without a visit to the Empire State Building (or at least an epic Instagram of it). If you want a totally unobstructed view, look no further than Refinery Hotel’s rooftop, a 3,500-square-foot venue with an unparalleled vantage point of the landmark—and porch swings to boot.
63 West 38th St., refineryhotelnewyork.com
4. CANTINA ROOFTOP AT STAGE 48
Few things say “summer” quite like a stiff margarita. At Cantina Rooftop—a new venue perched on top of the event space Stage 48—you can have one (or two, or three) along with a range of other mezcal cocktails courtesy of mixologist Nelson Lemus. Soak up the booze with multiple helpings of ceviche, tacos, and guacamole.
605 West 48th St., cantinarooftop.com
5. GALLOW GREEN AT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL
Nested on top of The McKittrick Hotel (home of the macabre choose-your-own-adventure theater instillation Sleep No More), this verdant rooftop oasis is particularly hopping on the weekends thanks to its popular brunch, which features live music, specialty craft cocktails, and an open buffet.
542 West 27th St., mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green
6. LA PISCINE AT HOTEL AMERICANO
With views of west Chelsea, The High Line, and one very swanky pool area (“la piscine” translates to “pool” in French), this open-air bar and grill is somewhere you and your squad could post up at for hours. The fresh grilled fish on the menu doesn’t hurt, either.
518 West 27th St., hotel-americano.com
7. THE SKYLARK
Times Square can be a lot to take in. Survey the scene without having to brave the crowds at this seasonal bar, with a new drink menu that includes quirkily named cocktails like the Spring Fling and King Kong Caipirinha.
200 West 39th St., theskylarknyc.com
8. Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room
Relax with a drink from Bar SixtyFive's newly minted summer menu (we highly recommend the Mint Tu-lep, a mix of tequila, fresh mint, and lavender bitters) and soak in the views from the 65th floor of one of the city's most iconic buildings, where Jimmy Fallon gives his nightly monologue.
30 Rockefeller Plaza, rainbowroom.com