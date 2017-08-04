5 Containers That’ll Finally Convince You to Pack Your Lunch

Keeping your back-to-school, end-of-summer resolution of actually packing your lunch becomes infinitely more possible if you have something to put it in. But as history has taught us, your standard plastic container likely isn’t enough to convince you to chop up a salad instead of ordering in. Luckily, these convenient, cute, and travel-friendly lunchtime innovations will change your game and release your inner chef.
VIDEO: A Great and Cheaper Way to Buy Produce
And, let’s be honest, if you’re used to buying a $12 soup-and-sandwich combo every day, they’ll probably save you some money, too.
-
SmartPlanet Large Collapsible Eco Lunch Kit
Raise your hand if you don't pack your lunch because the container takes up too much room in your tote. We know we're not the only ones guilty there... This innovation, however, will solve your problems. It's collapsible and features several different sections for your snacks, so when you're done munching on your pasta, you can toss it in your handbag without cramping your style.
$10
-
Bento Lunch Box
File under things you never thought you'd say—utensil storage is important. This lunchbox features a little section made specifically for you to store your fork and spoon. It's also microwave safe, leak-proof, and complete with two different stackable layers for you to separate your food
$25
-
Salad-to-Go Container
Cleaning spilled Italian salad dressing out of your handbag? Not cute. A soggy salad? Yuck. This little green container solves both problems, as it's leak-proof and also features a teeny-tiny removable compartment for your dressing.
$20
-
Stanley Adventure Vacuum Insulated Food Jar
This thermos keeps its contents either hot or cold for up to 12 hours.
$29
-
Portable Salad Containers
Calling all meal preppers! You can pack yogurt parfaits, salads, chopped-up veggies, and more in these sleek lunchtime cases. Plus, there's a built-in compartment for your dressings and spreads, as well as a spot for your utensils.
$16 for two containers