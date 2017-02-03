5 Gorgeous Juicers to Complement Your Diet—and Your Countertop

If you swear to start making your own cold-pressed juices every time you purchase another $10 concoction from your favorite wellness store, it's time you invest in a juicer! Here, we've selected a few first-round draft picks that apply to just about every excuse you might have for not owning your own personal produce masticator. Whether the problem is price or the size of your counter tops, there is a juicer for you. Keep scrolling for our top picks.
1. Cuisinart CJE-500 Compact Juice Extractor
For all your compact juicing needs, this Cuisinart model fits in even the smallest of apartments and takes up minimal counter space. But don't worry. Small size doesn't mean slower speed. It still operates at 500 watts and can squeeze up to 16 ounces of juice quickly to have your perfectly portioned pour out the door in no time.
Available at Best Buy | $99
2. Omega Nutrition Center
There's a reason it's called a "nutrition center." This model from Omega does more than just masticate your produce to yield as many vitamins, enzymes, and minerals as possible. It tackles all kinds of food staples. It can extrude pasta, grind coffee and various spices, mince herbs and garlic, and, of course, nut butter is no problem.
Available at Walmart | $289
3. Breville Juice Fountain Elite
If you juice all day every day (or at least every day), this model from Breville will keep up with your healthy habit and then some. With 1000 watts of power and the ability to rotate up to 13,000 times per minute, it's more than suited for a commercial kitchen, so it will keep up with your every juicing want and need with ease. And prep time will be a breeze because this silver monster can literally process full fruits and vegetables.
Available at Amazon | $300
4. Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer
Hurom has been a juicer giant for a few decades now, specializing in machines that squeeze juice out of produce instead of shredding it to minimize damage to the ingredients. Their flagship model, the H-AA, is part of their Alpha series and boasts slow squeeze technology to maintain nutrients, fine and course strainers to make everything from a standard juice to almond milk (!!), and it comes in rose gold.
And, if you're not convinced, Hurom is offering InStyle readers an exclusive discount code. INSTYLE20 will get you 20% off for a limited time.
Available at HUROM | $459
5. Juicero
If the thought of collecting, washing, chopping, and general prep stands in the way of your juicing habit, welcome the Juicero to a kitchen counter near you. This brilliant (and chic!) little guy works by pressing pre-packaged ingredients to create cold-pressed juices instantly. The company sources the freshest fruits and vegetables, preps them, and seals them into little packs for you to choose from. For example, a Sweet Greens pack will press into a juice made of apple, spinach, pineapple, kale and lemon. Another pack, the Root Renewal+, will press pre-shredded and chopped organic carrots, apples, beets, lemons, tumeric and more fresh produce into a bright red blend. Juicero also offers a subscription option to keep your juice options coming throughout the weeks.
*The Juicero is currently only rolling out in California, Nevada, and Arizona, but will be expanding nationwide soon!
Available at Juicero | $399