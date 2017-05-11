Best Juicer: Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer

If you’ve ever thought of investing in a juicer but balked at the overwhelming number of options, you’re not alone. With juicing becoming so mainstream (a good thing!), the number of machines on the market has also grown.

There are plenty of options out there, whether you’re in the market for a centrifugal juicer—essentially one that will quickly give you juice at a relatively more affordable price point—or a slow press, AKA masticating juicer, which is slower in output and usually a bit pricier, but retains more nutrients and often gives you an option to make nut milks. And while most juicers don’t come cheap, more brands also mean more competition.

While testing juicers, ease of use probably carried the most weight over other factors. Sure, cost, aesthetics, and output were certainly important, but let’s face it: standing over the sink to wash up endless parts is enough to send many of us running to the closest premium juice chain. A machine that would motivate me to incorporate juicing into my routine with just a reasonable amount of effort is all I asked.

When it came down to it, the Hurom was on top across all of these categories. The Oprah-loved Juicero was right behind (hands down, you can’t beat Juicero’s ease because it’s essentially the equivalent to a K-cup pod system where you use pouches of fresh organic produce, thereby eliminating the whole acquisition and clean-up process), but I don’t mind the act of juicing itself. Plus, the masticating Hurom juicer featured an option to make nut and soy milks (a time-saving bonus for health-minded consumers who may otherwise strain manually) and even ice cream.

BUY: Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer, $459; amazon.com

During the juicing process, the Hurom was quiet and steady; it’s not going to spit out a juice in seconds, but it will extract every bit of goodness from that dry, unyielding kale stalk. The Hurom also comes with a control lever, and fine and coarse strainers allowing you to control the amount of pulp to suit your taste. The clear canister also has a spigot that you can keep open or closed, depending on your preferences.

Where the Hurom really excelled was in the clean-up process—it was minimal. No sharp edges and what seemed to be a reasonable number of parts, I was done washing up and wiping down within minutes (the parts are also dishwasher-safer, by the way). With its approximate 8-inch diameter footprint, the Hurom also wasn’t a countertop hog. The charming and on-trend rose gold hue was an added bonus.

Wins for: Design, functionality, yield, easy cleaning

Noteworthy features:

Patented "slow squeeze" technology

Ultra-quiet motor

Pulp control (amount and size)

Can press fruit & vegetable juice, as well as assorted soy and nut milks

Easy to clean (no sharp blades)

See the rest of InStyle's 2017 Best of Tech picks here.