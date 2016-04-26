You'll Melt Over These 12 Epic Ice Cream Spots in New York

Big Gay Ice Cream began as a humble truck in 2009, serving an updated take on classic soft-serve to folks all over Manhattan (think: swirly vanilla cones drizzled with olive oil and sea salt). In 2011, founders Douglas Quint and Bryan Petroff launched a more permanent operation in the East Village, followed by a second location in the West Village. Besides having an epic name, Big Gay Ice Cream is famous for its wacky soft-serve creations, like the Salty Pimp—a vanilla base covered in dulce de leche, chocolate dip, and sea salt—and the Mermaid Sundae, consisting of vanilla soft serve, key lime curd, crushed graham crackers, and whipped cream.

61 Grove St., New York and 125 E. 7th St., New York; biggayicecream.com