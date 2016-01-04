3 Superfood-Packed Oatmeals to Eat for Breakfast

Time to break ground on those New Year's resolutions! One of our goals this year (and every year) is to eat a better, more nutritious breakfast. While the weather is still chilly, we have our sights set on big, hearty bowls of oatmeal—particularly blends containing superfoods, like energy-enhancing quinoa, fiber-rich flaxseed, and protein-packed almonds. Below, three delicious oatmeals to help you begin 2016 on the right foot.
1. Purely Elizabeth’s Ancient Grain Oatmeal
These gluten-free oats contain ingredients like chia, quinoa, and amaranth, a seed that produces almost as much protein as animal-based options, like cheese. Prepare one of the Purely Elizabeth blends with almond milk and a sprinkle of organic coconut sugar.
From $6; purelyelizabeth.com
2. Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Oatmeal Cup
Eating breakfast on the go could not be easier with these individual, protein-packed cups. Add a dash of brown sugar and a handful of slivered almonds to this flax and chia seed blend.
From $3; bobsredmill.com
3. Mad Hectic Oatmeal
The inclusion of whey protein and nuts in Mad Hectic’s Strawberry Pecan blend means this bowl of oats will keep you satisfied until lunchtime. Freeze-dried berries offer a hint of tartness, and the sesame seeds provide an unexpectedly delicious flavor. Sprinkle with some cinnamon and dig in!
From $8; shop.madhecticfoods.com