The Best Guacamole Recipes for Every Personality Type

Summer may have come and gone, but this weekend, indulge in one of the season's creamiest, most satisfying snacks in honor of its very own National Food Holiday (today, Sept. 16). We're talking about guacamole. Because everyone has a different opinion when it comes to what makes an epic dip, we rounded up three of our favorite recipes for each personality type, from the cautious to the risk-takers. Scroll through below and take your pick.
-
FOR THE SLIGHTLY ADVENTUROUS: Guacamole and Pistachio Dip
Flecked with nuts gently fried in olive oil, this delicious dish from chef Alex Stupak—of the uber popular Empellón restaurants in N.Y.C.—is not your average dip. "I love the green on green of the pistachios and avocado," he says, and favors the Hass variety of avocado for its creamy texture and superior flavor. Get the recipe here.
-
FOR THE VISIONARY: Grilled Avocado-Mango Guacamole
There's more to barbecuing than burgers and buns. California's star chef Michael Chiarello stokes the flames higher with a fruity side dish, affectionally called "Rockamole," and for good reason. This one packs a potent, not to mention surprising, twist: fresh mango. Get the recipe here.
-
FOR THE PRAGMATIST: Empellón Guacamole
For a variation on the classic that's truer to the original, Stupak offers this highly addictive recipe, which calls for white onion, cilantro, jalapeños, avocados, and limes. The key? Skip the tomatoes. He warns they can make your dip too watery. Get the recipe here.