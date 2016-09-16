The Best Guacamole Recipes for Every Personality Type

Summer may have come and gone, but this weekend, indulge in one of the season's creamiest, most satisfying snacks in honor of its very own National Food Holiday (today, Sept. 16). We're talking about guacamole. Because everyone has a different opinion when it comes to what makes an epic dip, we rounded up three of our favorite recipes for each personality type, from the cautious to the risk-takers. Scroll through below and take your pick.