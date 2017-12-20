The 16 Best Food Subscription Boxes (That Make Awesome Last Minute Gifts)

Meet your gift list savior: the foodie subscription box. These boxes are as close to magic as you can get. Firstly, food subscription boxes are the definition of a one-size-fits-all gift—they are total crowd-pleasers. Your cool friend who has everything, your long-distant aunt, your go-to couple friends, the neighbors who always check in on your cat when you're on vacation—all of those hard-to-buy-for people would love a box full of gourmet goodies delivered to their door.
Secondly, they are the perfect last minute gift since they don't seem like a last minute gift. Even if you order the food subscription box the day before your holiday party, the lucky giftee still has to wait until January for the first monthly shipment to kick in (how very thoughtful and sneaky of you!).
Read on to see our favorite food subscription boxes available right now. As you shop and polish off your gift list, we dare you not to get one for yourself, too!
1. MunchPak
Having a subscription to MunchPak is like having a very generous, well-traveled friend shipping you care packages from around the globe. Each delivery is a treasure trove of obscure snacks--peach gummies from Japan, panda cookies from Korea, blue raspberry bon bons from France, bizarre Doritos flavors only sold south of the equator, and more.
Also noteworthy: MunchPak offers a granular customization for picky eaters or allergy-prone snackers. You can choose to include or eliminate flavor styles (spicy, salty, sweet), snack origin (American or foreign), or type (candy, nuts, chips, meat, cookies).
Want more? MunchPak has coffee & tea optional add-ons! After all, you'll be thirsty after all this good snacking.
Perfect For: Couch Potatoes Who Are Wanderlusters at Heart
What You'll Get: MunchPak might just be the most customizable subscription box on our list. Customers are allowed to decide on 5+, 10+, or 20+ snacks per box as well as...
How Often You'll Get It: ...the frequency of all those delectable goodies arriving at your doorstep. Of course you can get them delivered monthly, but MunchPak can also deliver every other week, or (if someone has been *really* good this year) weekly.
Cost: Prices start at $10 a delivery.
2. Mantry
If Ron Swanson had a subscription box service, it would look something like Mantry. Each month, a curated box of dude-friendly snacks (past themes included "Bacon Nation," "Tailgate Tour" and "Bourbon BBQ") is delivered to your door in a handmade wooden crate.
Perfect For: Lumbersexuals and Armchair QBs
What You'll Get: Six full-sized, snack-ready goodies in a reusable wooden crate
How Often You'll Get It: Subscribe monthly to Mantry; or buy a one-, three-, or six-month plan upfront to receive discounts and/or a bonus jerky kit.
Cost: $59/month
3. Farm to People
This is heaven in a box for anyone who gets moon-eyed while walking through a farmer's market. Farm to People subscribers receive small-batch, artisanal goodies made with sustainable ingredients straight from farms across America.
What won't you get from Farm to People's tasting box? No GMOs and nothing artificial, ever.
Perfect For: CSA Advocates
What You'll Get: Three to four products for "The Casual Foodie" box, or five to eight for "The Food Critic"
How Often You'll Get It: Sign up for a subscription that sends you a monthly box. Not sure you want an open-ended subscription? Farm to People also allows you to buy three, six, nine, or 12 months of boxes upfront.
Cost: $30/month for "The Casual Foodie" or $50/month for "The Food Critic"
4. The Cravory Cookie Box
This might be the crowd-pleasing-iest subscription box on the list. Even the Grumpy Cats in your life will melt into a puddle of love upon first bite of The Cravory's chocolate-chipped, lemon-gazed, rainbow-sprinkled, fudge-drizzled sugar fest.
Perfect For: Cookie Monsters!
What You'll Get: 6, 12, or 24 fresh baked, small batch cookies delivered to your doorstep every month. Of course, the cookies are seasonally customized (think citrus shortbread in April & pumpkin pie in October).
How Often You'll Get It: Choose between subscriptions of 3-, 6-, and 12-month increments
Cost: Plans can be prepaid or ongoing and start at $9.95 (plus $5.95 for shipping) per box. Pro tip: signing up for a prepaid account will save you 25% on your order.
5. Japan Crate
Japan Crate is the next best thing to having a friend in Tokyo. Each month, subscribers receive a box full of super kawaii candy and surprises guaranteed to elicit squeals of delight.
Perfect For: Cuteologists and Wanderlusters
What You'll Get: Four to 14 exotic candies, toys, and DIY kits straight from Japan
How Often You'll Get It: Japan Crate ships monthly.
Cost: Choose between the Mini crate ($12/month and five items), Original crate ($25/month and 10 items), or the Premium crate ($30/month and 15 items).
6. MistoBox
A day without coffee is like... just kidding! I have no idea what a day without coffee is like. It's probably horrible. And scary. If you have someone as reliant on the good stuff in your life as I am, then give them the gift of better coffee.
MistoBox employs coffee curators to customize your monthly box based on your java preferences and their line of 300+ artisan roasts. Their high quality beans are roasted to order so you're always assured a fresh, brew-tiful cup every morning.
Perfect For: Anyone Whose Birthstone is a Coffee Bean
What You'll Get: A 12 oz. bag of roasted-to-order whole bean coffee
How Often You'll Get It: Choose between a one-, three-, six-, or twelve-month subscription.
Cost: Prices start at $20 for one month up to a full year of warm & cozy morning for $240.
7. Turntable Kitchen
Turntable Kitchen wants to help with your next dinner party! Its Pairings Box delivers a curated food and music experience to your door by sending you a perfectly coordinated soundtrack and menu.
Perfect For: Hipster Hostesses
What You'll Get: Three seasonal recipes, one or two dried ingredients, a digital mixtape, and a limited-edition vinyl record.
How Often You'll Get It: Sign up to receive your pairings box monthly; or for one-, three-, or six-month long subscriptions.
Cost: $25/month (taxes, fees, and additional shipping costs not included)
8. Batch
Here's something truly y'allsome: Batch curates local, handmade goodies from Nashville, Memphis, Austin, and Charleston, and then ships them right to your door.
Perfect For: Country Boys, Belles, and Anyone Else Who Could Use a Little Southern Hospitality
What You'll Get: Three to nine artisanal treats (including non-food goodies)
How Often You'll Get It: The Batch Subscription Discovery Box every three months.
Cost: Standard box costs $49 or $99 for deluxe boxes.
9. Bon Appetit
Voilà: the perfect gift for anyone on your list! Bon Appetit sends a magical, monthly box that has the unique ability to transport the recipient to France, without using a passport.
Perfect For: Francophiles and It Girls
What You'll Get: Six to eight French delicacies (think: lavender honey, Parisian tea, and the best pâté you'll ever taste)
How Often You'll Get It: Bon Appetit offers two-, four-, six-month subscriptions. All ship monthly.
Cost: Single boxes start at $30. A two-month subscription costs $150, a four-month run is $276, and a six-month subscription is $390.
10. Carnivore Club
Eliminate re-gifting forever with the Carnivore Club, a subscription box that promises to deliver the very best artisanal cured meat in the entire world.
Perfect For: Charcuterie Addicts
What You'll Get: Four to six laboriously cured meats
How Often You'll Get It: Carnivore Club has a range of delivery options including monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly.
Cost: $50/month
11. Love With Food
Proof that eating healthy doesn't have to be soulless, Love With Food fills up your pantry with a gaggle of delicious gluten-free and celiac-safe organic snacks. Even better: For every box Love With Food sends out, two meals are donated to a food bank in America.
Perfect For: G-Free Foodies
What You'll Get: 12 to 15 gluten-free snacks
How Often You'll Get It: Sign up to receive your yummy box monthly; or get a discount when you buy a three-month, six-month, or annual subscription.
Cost: $25/month
12. SaloonBox Curated Cocktails
SaloonBox is as close you can get to a night out at the trendiest bar in Williamsburg, without ever leaving the house. Each month, recipients will be delivered cool, DIY craft cocktails (without having to set foot in Brooklyn). No more scavenger hunts trying to find obscure ingredients, no more huge bottles of seasonal liquors that you end up using only once—Saloon box is the easy way to experiment with new sips. Past boxes have included a Maple Smash (featuring a 12-year-old whiskey), Milk Punch (featuring American craft vodka), and a Saffron Drop, topped with spicy candied ginger.
Bonus: SaloonBox often ships surprise bar tools for no extra cost!
Perfect For: Budding Bartenders & Merry Mixologists
What You'll Get: Two craft cocktail recipes with all the top-shelf ingrediants and garnishes for 2 people (that is, 4 drinks total per month).
How Often You'll Get It: Cheers to 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscriptions as well as a month-to-month box for those afraid of commitment.
Cost: Boxes start at $37.50/month plus $12.99 shipping. Prepay discounts are available.
13. Cocoa Runners
Signing up for a Cocoa Runners subscription box is equivalent to signing up for a guaranteed great day once a month. The chocolaholics at Cocoa Runners are committed to delivering the best new bars across the globe to your doorstep.
Dark chocolate purists, rejoice: You can choose either a mixed-chocolate subscription, or dark chocolate-only boxes.
Perfect For: Bean-to-Bar Buffs
What You'll Get: Four full-sized new chocolate bars from around the world
How Often You'll Get It: Cocoa Runners ships monthly.
Cost: $30/month
14. Graze
Graze found a way to make snacking better. With the help of small business food sellers, they're able to bring customers more than 100 different healthy, properly portioned, and (above all) delicious munchies. Pair this with a subscription to Netflix and you have the ultimate everyone-will-love-it gift.
Perfect For: Serious Snackers with Serious New Year's Resolutions
What You'll Get: Eight nutritionist-approved snacks
How Often You'll Get It: Boxes ship monthly.
Cost: $12/month
15. Kosterina Olive Oil
The team at Kosterina is on a mission to spread the gospel of olive oil. They created this oh-so-heavenly subscription box to take the guesswork out of shopping for high quality olive oil. Every box is accompanied by three healthy, Mediterranean recipes (though these oils are delicious enough to be dipped in crusty bread and devoured as is).
Bonus: New subscribers can get their first bottle free with the code "SUBSCRIBE".
Perfect For: EVOO Devotees & Anyone Who Never Wants to Have a Mediocre Bottle of Olive Oil Ever Again
What You'll Get: Choose between 1 case (6 bottles) or 2 cases (12 bottles)
How Often You'll Get It: Boxes are shipped quarterly (i.e. every 3 months)
Cost: $139 per quarter for 1 case/6 bottles or $279 per quarter for 2 cases/12 bottles
16. Dylan's Candy
New York City icon Dylan's Candy Bar must have read my diary because they recently started offering mouth-watering subscription boxes. Even Willy Wonka and a legion of Oompa Loompas couldn't top these life-enhancing candy boxes.
Perfect For: Hansel, Gretel, & Other Non-Fairy Tale Sugar Fiends
What You'll Get: Premium, hand-picked best-sellers from their ever-evolving sugary shelves like whirly pops, chocolate bars, s’mores, gummy bears, and oh so much more! *wipes drool*
How Often You'll Get It: Dylan's currently offers 3-, 6-, and 12-month boxes
Cost: The "signature" candy box starts at $109, while the all-chocolate "bar box" starts at $119