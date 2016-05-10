5 Foodstagrammers You Need to Follow Now

Foodstagram: an Instagram account dedicated to food, both the cooking and eating of it. It’s easy to get sucked into an hour long perusal of these mouth-watering feeds…the stunning compositions and luscious-looking dishes serve as excellent inspiration for meal planning and creating your snapshots on the photo-sharing app. But with so many food-centric accounts out there, it can be tricky to decide how to spend your precious lunchtime/pre-bedtime Instagram browse. To help narrow it down, we’ve collected a list of a few of our favorite foodstagrammers—check them out below.
-
1. @DennisThePrescott
Dennis The Prescott produces the kind of food photography that you want to print, frame, and hang on your wall. The sharp, colorful images depict epic dinners like juicy cheeseburgers and artisanal pizza, and brunch spreads that could knock the wind out of you (take a look at his bagel and lox tray or thick, syrupy pancakes). Check out his recipes here.
-
2. @TheRoamingKitchen
@TheRoamingKitchen, run by Cristina Sciarra, is a perfect combination of comforting home-cooked dishes, delicious meals out, and witty captions. Come for the weeknight dinner inspo (recipes live on this site), stay for the photos of Sciarra’s cute kitten.
-
3. @ALifeWorthEating
Adam Goldberg’s @ALifeWorthEating feed is the ultimate destination for travel-hungry food aficionados. His gorgeous top-down shots reveal the culinary cultures of countries across the world, including Denmark, Mexico, and Cuba. For even more wanderlust-inducing food and drink snaps, check out the IG accounts for Drift Magazine and Ambrosia Magazine, where Goldberg is the editor in chief.
-
4. @ACozyKitchen
Adrianna Adarme’s account @acozykitchen is an ideal feed for bakers and Drake fans alike. In the mood for tres leches cake? Rhubarb pear slab pie? Spring veggie enchiladas? Adarme has you covered. Take a look at the full recipes on her blog—or just ogle the beautiful pictures while wishing you, too, owned a marble countertop.
-
5. @BenOrkin
Looking at Ben Orkin’s flawless, fresh-baked bread and scrumptious pastries, you’d never guess that the homecook is only 17 years old. The South African teenager is quickly making his way up the foodstagram ranks thanks to his impeccably executed recipes (which you can find here) and clean photography.