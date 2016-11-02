17 Cookbooks You Need to Get Your Hands on This Fall

If it seemed like every store this past month was hit with an avalanche of cookbooks, it’s because they have, and as much as we’d like to take home all the new releases, we have regrettably finite amounts of shelf space. So which ones should we choose? To distinguish itself from the pack, a title has to be more than just culinary eye-candy or an enticing big name. The substantial chef d'œuvres are the ones we deem indispensable, the ones we want to dog-ear, splatter with sauce, and commit to memory.
From budding food bloggers to established, award-winning chefs, and everyone in between, here (in no particular order) are this season's culinary tomes that are worth every penny.
1. The Sprinkles Baking Book
Candace Nelson, the pastry chef-turned-entrepreneur behind Sprinkles, the cupcakes-centric bakery, shares 100 of her all-time favorite desserts, including guest recipes from celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, and Blake Lively.
Available at Amazon | $16
2. Eataly
This how-to-eat-like-an-Italian manual put together by Eataly, the largest Italian marketplace in the world, boasts 300 easy to follow recipes that exemplify contemporary cooking in il bel paese.
Available at Amazon | $38
3. Art of the Pie
The adage "easy as pie" rings true in pastry chef Kate McDermott's debut cookbook. The "Pie Whisperer" spills her confectionary tips and tricks, including her secret to an unbelievably flaky gluten-free crust.
Available at Amazon | $21
4. Breaking Breads
Three words: Nutella. Stuffed. Babka. If you need more convincing that Uri Scheft’s newest cookbook is worth the shelf space, look to culinary luminaries like David Lebovitz and Michael Solomonov who have showered Scheft (co-owner of Breads Bakery in N.Y.C.) with praise for his innovative recipes and reader-friendly instructions.
Available at Amazon | $27
5. Molly on the Range
What happens when a classical musician living in Brooklyn moves to a remote beet farm in North Dakota? If you're Molly Yeh, you become an award-winning food blogger specializing in Chinese-Jewish mashups. One recipe we can't wait to get our hands on? Scallion pancake challah bread.
Available at Amazon | $21
6. A Recipe for Cooking
Say hello to Cal Peternell, a former painter-turned-head chef at Alice Waters’s flagship eatery Chez Panisse, and your new BFF in the kitchen. The follow-up to his much lauded Twelve Recipes ($19; amazon.com), this culinary masterpiece is organized by season to capitalize on the freshest ingredients, and includes tips on how to make a special dinner for two or a memorable holiday feast from start to finish.
Available at Amazon | $24
7. Eat in My Kitchen
Food blogger Meike Peters's premiere cookbook celebrates the seasons with 100 tasty recipes that celebrate fresh, seasonal dishes. It's worth the purchase even if just for her exquisite food photography and interviews with culinary tastemakers like Molly Yeh, Yossy Arefi, the Hemsley sisters, and more.
Available at Amazon | $27
8. Everything I Want to Eat
In this godsend for brunch fans, award-winning chef Jessica Koslow, of the highly acclaimed L.A. restaurant Sqirl, breaks down 100 of her favorite recipes and flavor combinations.
Available at Amazon | $28
9. Cooking for Jeffrey
No stranger to the culinary world, Ina Garten's latest opus is her most personal yet. In this cookbook dedicated to Jeffrey, her husband of 48 years, the Barefoot Contessa mixes inspired updates to her classic dishes with brand new recipes and sprinkles in some delightful anecdotes.
Available at Amazon | $21
10. Dorie's Cookies
To earn James Beard winner Dorie Greenspan's "three purple stars of approval," a cookie can't just be good. It has to be so deliciously divine that it is coveted time and time again–like her über popular World Peace Cookie. Luckily, all of the recipes in Greenspan's latest publication have earned that accolade.
Available at Amazon | $20
11. Mozza at Home
Believe it or not, even professional chefs like James Beard winner Nancy Silverton can feel uninspired in the kitchen. Thankfully, a little jaunt to Italy helped her rediscover the joys of cooking and ultimately galvanized her newest cookbook, which is chock-full of easy-to-follow recipes that cooks of all levels can make at home.
Available at Amazon | $28
12. French Country Cooking
Food blogger Mimi Thorisson's life in Médoc is basically a real-life fairytale. If you're tempted to buy a one-way ticket to the south of France after reading her sophomore cookbook, which features 100 delicious recipes peppered with details about how she transformed an old chateau into a homey restaurant, we wouldn't blame you.
Available at Amazon | $28
13. The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs
There's not a single recipe to be found in Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi's latest anthology, but her thorough and vibrant descriptions of every seasoning under the sun (and how to use them) prove to be an indispensable resource for home cooks.
Available at Amazon | $24
14. How to Bake Everything
The latest in Mark Bittman's How to Cook Everything series, this hefty tome really does cover every kind of baking. In addition to a staggering 2,000 and then some recipes from around the world, Bittman also gives his two cents regarding the best equipment, ingredient substitutions, and baking techniques.
Available at Amazon | $21
15. Big American Cookbook
Celebrity chef Mario Batali spent more than two years scouring the country to compile the best of the best American recipes. The result? More than 250 multiregional and generational dishes that celebrate tradition and diversity at their finest. Talk about a melting pot!
Available at Amazon | $24
16. The Red Rooster Cookbook
This collection of recipes, pulled from the menu at Marcus Samuelsson's highly acclaimed Red Rooster restaurant, is an inspired love letter to Harlem’s diverse communities. The dish we’re most excited about? The James Beard winner’s braised “Obama” short ribs, which were indeed served to the 44th president earlier this year at Samuelson’s N.Y.C eatery.
Available at Amazon | $23
17. Lucky Peach Power Vegetables
The editors of Lucky Peach, a quarterly food magazine founded by former NYT restaurant critic Peter Meehan and chef Momofuku’s David Chang, are on a mission to add a little boom boom pow to your weeknight cooking. This assortment of meat-free meals moves beyond pasta and grain bowls, putting produce front and center with help from guest contributors like Chang, Jessica Koslow of Sqirl, and Brooks Headley and Julia Goldberg of Superiority Burger.
Available at Amazon | $24