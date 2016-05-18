6 Coffee Shops in N.Y.C. to Help You Survive the City That Never Sleeps

If you’ve ever been bristled by an overworked barista, head to Joe Coffee where the service stands on par with the excellent brew. The shop maintains a seasonal rotation of beans, roasts 100 percent of their own coffee in Brooklyn, and remains committed to using those beans purchased directly from farmers. So if the coffee doesn’t make you feel good (spoiler alert: it will), the fair trade practices will. With 10 locations around Manhattan, there really is no excuse to skip this chic spot.

10 locations throughout Manhattan plus one in Brooklyn; joenewyork.com